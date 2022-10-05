The key questions surrounding Worcester’s plight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The key questions surrounding Worcester’s plight

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 4.52pm Updated: October 5 2022, 4.58pm
General view outside the Sixways Stadium (David Davies/PA)
General view outside the Sixways Stadium (David Davies/PA)

Worcester’s future hangs by a thread after a company which holds the club’s players’ contracts was wound up, effectively leaving the stricken club with no players.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Warriors’ plight.

Why are Worcester in trouble?

Worcester
The future looks bleak for Worcester Warriors (David Davies/PA)

The Warriors are saddled with more than £25million of debt. Players and staff at the Sixways club had not received their full wages, with the lack of funds leading to major operational shortcomings. Owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring insisted that a deal was close to being completed with new buyers, but no evidence of that deal has yet been produced.

What is the latest development?

Worcester
Worcester have been suspended from all competitions (Zac Goodwin/PA)

On Wednesday, Judge Nicholas Briggs made an order winding up WRFC Players Ltd at an Insolvency & Companies Court hearing. Worcester had been suspended from all competitions in September after they failed to meet a Rugby Football Union deadline requesting proof of insurance cover and funding for the club’s monthly payroll. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport also confirmed the club had been placed into administration.

What does that mean for the club?

Steve Diamond
Worcester rugby director Steve Diamond (David Davies/PA)

The latest development is expected to initiate an exodus of players from Sixways as Warriors players and staff will have their contracts terminated. “This is the darkest day for English rugby,” Worcester rugby director Steve Diamond wrote on Twitter. “We thought we could turn the tanker around but it’s ended up like the Titanic, sadly. The ship has sunk, the captains are nowhere to be seen. The RFU/PRL band played in the background. There are a privileged few who have jobs.”

What happens next?

Worcester
Worcester player Matt Kvesic (centre) with Warriors supporters at Sixways (David Davies/PA)

The RFU said on Wednesday that it will continue to speak to the administrators, and potential buyers, during the course of the next 24 hours to assess the possibility of a buyer taking over in time for the team to participate in the Gallagher Premiership in 2022-23.

Why are so many Premiership clubs struggling?

Premiership
The Gallagher Premiership is facing a testing time (Will Matthews/PA)

The pandemic’s impact cannot be ignored, but Worcester cannot hide behind Covid as a catch-all excuse. Rising wages for top players and coaches, despite salary-cap curbs, a constant contest to lure in punters and continued battles to boost match excitement are all major factors.

So where does English club rugby go from here?

Worcester Warriors verge of administration
Worcester are fighting for their future (David Davies/PA)

Sustainability will be a major watch-word for the coming weeks and months. The authorities will do everything to avoid Worcester going to the wall. But the wider argument over the Premiership’s best long-term plan will rage on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Gareth Southgate and the Prince of Wales (Rui Viera/PA)
Gareth Southgate welcomes William to St George’s – Wednesday’s sporting social
Paul Wellens (pictured) has succeeded Kristian Woolf at St Helens on a two-year deal (Will Matthews/PA)
New head coach Paul Wellens confident St Helens can make improvements
Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal are planning for the future (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for brightest young stars are being lined up
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger hopes to plot a path to the women’s World Cup next summer (Simon Galloway/PA)
Wales coach Gemma Grainger welcomes VAR for crunch World Cup play-offs
Jon Rahm (pictured) is targeting a third Spanish Open title to match the tally of Seve Ballesteros (Adam Davy/PA)
Jon Rahm aims for third Spanish Open title to emulate the late Seve Ballesteros
Conor Benn during a media workout at Outernet London (Yui Mok/PA)
Conor Benn insists he’s ‘clean’ and Chris Eubank Jr fight can go ahead
Worcester’s Premiership future is hanging by a thread (David Davies/PA)
Worcester’s Premiership future hanging by a thread as WRFC Players Ltd wound up
Wasps head coach Lee Blackett hopes the club will soon be able to move forwards, off and on the pitch (Nigel French/PA)
Lee Blackett hopeful of positive resolution to Wasps’ financial struggles
The Prince of Wales and England soccer coach Gareth Southgate marked the 10th anniversary of the National Football Centre at St George’s Park (Rui Vieira/PA)
Prince of Wales visits St George’s Park for National Football Centre anniversary
The FIA has delayed its findings until Monday (Vincent Thian/AP)
FIA delays release of findings over Formula One’s financial rules

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Woman hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
4
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

The Courier/Evening Tele, Cr0038725, News, Poppy Watson story, a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the protest making its way through the city centre today. Saturday 1st october, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
General view outside the Sixways Stadium (David Davies/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe by Olivia Hercules for menu mag Picture shows; Mushroom broth. Maldon Salt. Supplied by Maldon Salt Date; Unknown
Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is 'good for the health and soul'
chocolate and love
Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes'…

Editor's Picks