Conor Benn insists he’s ‘clean’ and Chris Eubank Jr fight can go ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Conor Benn insists he’s ‘clean’ and Chris Eubank Jr fight can go ahead

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 5.06pm Updated: October 5 2022, 5.09pm
Conor Benn during a media workout at Outernet London (Yui Mok/PA)
Conor Benn during a media workout at Outernet London (Yui Mok/PA)

Conor Benn insists he is a “clean athlete” and believes Saturday’s fight with Chris Eubank Jr will still go ahead.

It was revealed on Wednesday that an “adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug” had shown up in one of Benn’s recent tests by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

The British Boxing Board of Control then said the scheduled bout at the O2 Arena was “prohibited” and “not in the interests of boxing”, but Benn feels it can go ahead given he has passed all his tests with the UK Anti-Doping Agency, which is in charge of doping control for the bout.

Benn, speaking at the Outernet venue in central London ahead of his open workout session, told Matchroom’s YouTube channel: “I have not committed any violation, I have not been suspended so as far as I am concerned the fight is still going ahead.

“I have spoken to Chris personally and we both want the fight to go ahead. We have both taken medical and legal advice and we want the fight to happen for the fans.

“I have signed up to every voluntary anti-doping testing there is under the sun. Throughout my whole career I am tested and my UKAD tests have come back negative so I have never had any issues before.

“Even in the lead-up to this fight, my (UKAD) tests have come up negative so my team will find out as to why there has been an initial adverse finding in my test, but as I said as far as I am concerned the fight is going ahead.

“I am a clean athlete and we will get to the bottom of this.”

Conor Benn
Conor Benn’s fight with Chris Eubank Jr is scheduled to take place on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA).

Promoters Matchroom and Wasserman Boxing and the two fighters have known about the drug test result for a number of weeks, the PA news agency understands.

Following conversations between Benn and Eubank Jr, the bout – the third between the families after the dads of the duo fought in the 1990s – was set to go ahead, only for the British Boxing Board, which has licensed the contest, to make its feelings known on Wednesday afternoon.

“He fully believes, he believes in me,” Benn said of Eubank Jr.

“It is not who I am and not what I am about. I am a professional athlete and he was understanding.

“We both want the fight to go ahead and, as far as I am concerned, the fight is going ahead.”

Benn and Eubank Jr are due to fight at a catchweight contest, with the weight limit set at 157lbs – forcing Eubank Jr to come down to his lowest weight since he was a teenager.

The adverse finding in Benn’s test has thrown the bout into chaos and the BBBofC says it can not be staged.

A statement from the BBBofC read: “On the evening of 4th October 2022, the board of the British Boxing Board of Control Limited resolved that the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr and Conor Benn, scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022, is prohibited as it is not in the interests of boxing.

“That was communicated to the boxers and promoters involved on the morning of 5th October 2022.”

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn admitted the matter was in the hands of lawyers, with a joint statement from both promotion companies at the beginning of the day explaining why it could still go ahead.

“We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug,” a Matchroom and Wasserman Boxing statement read.

“The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.

“Mr Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

“Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Gareth Southgate and the Prince of Wales (Rui Viera/PA)
Gareth Southgate welcomes William to St George’s – Wednesday’s sporting social
Paul Wellens (pictured) has succeeded Kristian Woolf at St Helens on a two-year deal (Will Matthews/PA)
New head coach Paul Wellens confident St Helens can make improvements
Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal are planning for the future (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for brightest young stars are being lined up
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger hopes to plot a path to the women’s World Cup next summer (Simon Galloway/PA)
Wales coach Gemma Grainger welcomes VAR for crunch World Cup play-offs
Jon Rahm (pictured) is targeting a third Spanish Open title to match the tally of Seve Ballesteros (Adam Davy/PA)
Jon Rahm aims for third Spanish Open title to emulate the late Seve Ballesteros
General view outside the Sixways Stadium (David Davies/PA)
The key questions surrounding Worcester’s plight
Worcester’s Premiership future is hanging by a thread (David Davies/PA)
Worcester’s Premiership future hanging by a thread as WRFC Players Ltd wound up
Wasps head coach Lee Blackett hopes the club will soon be able to move forwards, off and on the pitch (Nigel French/PA)
Lee Blackett hopeful of positive resolution to Wasps’ financial struggles
The Prince of Wales and England soccer coach Gareth Southgate marked the 10th anniversary of the National Football Centre at St George’s Park (Rui Vieira/PA)
Prince of Wales visits St George’s Park for National Football Centre anniversary
The FIA has delayed its findings until Monday (Vincent Thian/AP)
FIA delays release of findings over Formula One’s financial rules

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Woman hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
4
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

The Courier/Evening Tele, Cr0038725, News, Poppy Watson story, a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the protest making its way through the city centre today. Saturday 1st october, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Conor Benn during a media workout at Outernet London (Yui Mok/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe by Olivia Hercules for menu mag Picture shows; Mushroom broth. Maldon Salt. Supplied by Maldon Salt Date; Unknown
Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is 'good for the health and soul'
chocolate and love
Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes'…

Editor's Picks