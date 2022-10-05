Gareth Southgate welcomes William to St George’s – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 5.

Football

A special guest at St George’s Park.

Leicester players got some darts in with a world champion.

Pleasure to have you at the training ground for some darts fun lads. Two top fellas👏🏼 All the best tomorrow night and hope the winner is victorious this week in Leicester👊🏻 @Gezzyprice @rockstar_13_ @OfficialPDC pic.twitter.com/iRdgIeRRPC — James Maddison (@Madders10) October 5, 2022

Patrick Vieira gave Wilfried Zaha the rough treatment.

Liverpool celebrated a European win.

Antony got ready for action.

Peter Crouch rolled back the years.

Michail Antonio had a laugh filming A League Of Their Own.

Had a laugh on @ALOTO… not sure if Jamie did 👀😂 watch it tomorrow at 9pm on Sky Max and NOW 📺 pic.twitter.com/lIUDzpUMTl — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) October 5, 2022

Jermain Defoe reflected on a great evening.

Friends reunited.

Some old friends catching up! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/eREw5M04yf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 5, 2022

Cricket

What a shot!

I’m sure there has been a better shot in the history of the game, but I just can’t remember it! 😳👌😂 https://t.co/4KAN8ue9xn — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) October 5, 2022

Tennis

How is your luck?

Nick Kyrgios talked himself up.

Golf

A ‘pinch me’ moment for Luke Donald.

Outfit goals…

Cycling

A long day for Chris Froome.

You know it’s been a long day when your shorts look like this 😅 pic.twitter.com/sxXkXCgNX0 — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) October 5, 2022

MMA

Conor McGregor as modest as ever.

Formula One

Bear necessities for Valtteri Bottas.

Lewis Hamilton met some fans in Japan.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez went down town.

Just two tourists in Tokyo 😍 @redbulljapan 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/fWuYkrUzNY — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 5, 2022

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr was not happy.

Rugby Union

A sad day for Worcester.

There’s been so many people to thank throughout my whole journey starting off with Chim Gale and Nick Tisdale who were my first coaches at Worcester and helped me not only to become the player I am but also the person I am. Also Alan Solomon’s who gave me my first 2/6 — Ted Hill (@Ted_Hill26) October 5, 2022

With such poise and elegance throughout all the highs and lows. To my team mates Thankyou for all the memories we have made together they will be times that I will never forget. Then finally to the fans of Worcester, this is obviously not where any of us wanted this to end…4/6 — Ted Hill (@Ted_Hill26) October 5, 2022

Up, but they way you have supported us and the staff through this whole saga has be unbelievable and we’re forever grateful for that. There will be nothing written for the people who put us in this situation but to the governing bodies of rugby, something needs to change so that — Ted Hill (@Ted_Hill26) October 5, 2022

#TOGETHER “This is the darkestday for English rugby. We thought we could turn the tanker around but it’s ended up like the Titanic, sadly. The ship has sunk, the captains are nowhere to be seen. The RFU/PRL band played in the back ground. There are a privileged few who have jobs. — Steve Diamond (@Steve_Dimes) October 5, 2022

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was feeling fresh.

Round 2 of the World Grand Prix tonight. I’m feeling fresh after a day off and can’t wait to be back on that stage this evening. Thank you for all the messages of support this week 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/cUbesg80Ex — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) October 5, 2022