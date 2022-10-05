Celtic’s Champions League hopes dented by defeat in Leipzig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Celtic’s Champions League hopes dented by defeat in Leipzig

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 8.06pm Updated: October 5 2022, 8.08pm
RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku scores the opening goal (Jan Woitas/DPA via PA Wire)
RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku scores the opening goal (Jan Woitas/DPA via PA Wire)

Celtic face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages after a 3-1 Champions League defeat against RB Leipzig.

Christopher Nkunku opened the scoring from a 27th-minute counter-attack after Celtic lost the ball following a short corner and, with captain Callum McGregor off injured, the visitors could not build on Jota’s equaliser.

Leipzig had just had a second goal disallowed following VAR’s intervention when goalkeeper Joe Hart presented the home team with the ball to allow Andre Silva to score the first of his two second-half goals.

The defeat leaves Celtic bottom of Group F with one point from three matches but they have both Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk to come at Parkhead in the next two games.

Cameron Carter-Vickers failed to make the game because of injury but the influential centre-back is likely to return for the reverse fixture next week.

The game started in frantic fashion with both sides having several chances inside the opening 10 minutes. Timo Werner and Nkunku threatened for the hosts while Matt O’Riley, Jota and Reo Hatate saw the sting taken out of shots by blocks at the other end.

Celtic’s first reprieve came when Nkunku was denied by a tight offside decision after dinking the ball over Hart.

Leipzig’s opener came immediately after a spell of Celtic pressure. Kyogo Furuhashi saw a header well saved before Moritz Jenz shot over from a good chance after Greg Taylor had a shot spilled.

Furuhashi then saw his shot deflected wide after being gifted possession on the edge of the box.

Andre Silva put the game to bed with his second goal
Andre Silva put the game to bed with his second goal (Jan Woitas/DPA)

The ball was in Celtic’s net 16 seconds after the resulting corner. McGregor took a heavy touch 25 yards out and lost the ball in a challenge before inadvertently diverting it into Nkunku’s path as he tracked back. The France international took the ball round Hart and squeezed the ball in between the near post and the sliding Josip Juranovic.

There was a double whammy as McGregor struggled with a knock from the initial tackle and eventually went off. Recent signing Oliver Abildgaard came on days after making his debut as an 89th-minute substitute against Motherwell.

Furuhashi came close with a header but Celtic struggled in the closing stages of the half with Hart making a save and Taylor putting in a good block.

The visitors regrouped at half-time and levelled within two minutes after Hatate received a loose pass and instantly played it forward to Furuhashi. The striker squared to Jota who slotted home with his left foot.

Celtic could not build on the equaliser though. Dominik Szoboszlai hit the post after a one-two with Nkunku and then saw his celebrations cut short after finding the bottom corner from 25 yards. The goal was disallowed after footage showed that the offside Silva had ducked underneath the strike in the line of Hart’s vision.

Celtic conceded less than 60 seconds after the let-off. Hart played a pass straight to Szoboszlai who fed Silva to finish in off the post to restore the German side’s lead in the 64th minute.

Ange Postecoglou’s side could not recover. Hart saved well from Silva but the Portugal international scored again in the 77th minute when he took a touch and stabbed home from six yards after right-back Mohamed Simakan cushioned a volley into his path following Nkunku’s diagonal ball.

Leipzig continued to dominate to leave Celtic needing a major turnaround in fortunes in the second half of their group campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Steve Bruce insists he is the right man for the job (Martin Rickett/PA)
Steve Bruce convinced he is still the man to turn around West Brom’s fortunes
Erling Haaland gestures to the fans at the end of the match (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola denies rumours of Real Madrid release clause for Erling Haaland
Alex Neil said he had a gameplan (Nick Potts/PA)
Alex Neil delighted his Stoke ‘game-plan’ paid off against Burnley
Reece James (Adam Davy/PA)
Graham Potter says Reece James’ potential is ‘beyond the sky’
Kyle Walker’s World Cup place could be in danger due to an abdominal injury (Simon Marper/PA)
Kyle Walker World Cup worry as Pep Guardiola confirms he will be out ‘a…
Slaven Bilic’s first home game as Watford boss ended in disappointment (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Slaven Bilic not using 20-minute stoppage time as excuse for loss to Swansea
Middlesbrough first team coach Leo Percovich during the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andrew’s, Birmingham. Picture date: Tuesday March 15, 2022.
Interim boss Leo Percovich expects to lead Middlesbrough again at the weekend
Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor (Danny Lawson/PA)
Matt Taylor knows Rotherham must improve after debut ends in draw with Millwall
Hull caretaker boss Andy Dawson (Tim Goode/PA)
Andy Dawson says next Hull boss will inherit a squad that will give everything
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Derek McInnes praises deadly Danny Armstrong after Kilmarnock beat St Johnstone

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Young girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
6
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson disappointed he didn't get a fightback at Kilmarnock
Longhaugh Road is closed due to a burst water main. Image Gareth Jennings.
Emergency overnight repairs at busy Dundee street as burst water main leaving huge crack…
The Courier/Evening Tele, Cr0038725, News, Poppy Watson story, a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the protest making its way through the city centre today. Saturday 1st october, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku scores the opening goal (Jan Woitas/DPA via PA Wire)
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…

Editor's Picks