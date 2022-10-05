Erling Haaland matches Lionel Messi to make it nine in a row for Pep Guardiola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erling Haaland matches Lionel Messi to make it nine in a row for Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 9.10pm
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (Nick Potts/PA)

Erling Haaland’s double against FC Copenhagen on Wednesday saw him match Lionel Messi for the longest scoring run under Pep Guardiola’s management.

The Norwegian has hit the ground running at Manchester City and has 17 goals in his last nine appearances, with three hat-tricks and at least one goal in each game.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how Haaland compares to Messi, as well as the previous longest runs for Guardiola’s City side.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring for Barcelona
Lionel Messi enjoyed some astonishing scoring runs for Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)

October to November 2010

Barcelona’s greatest ever goalscorer achieved a nine-game scoring run in October and November 2010, with 15 goals in total.

He scored all Barca’s goals in a pair of 2-0 wins over Copenhagen and Real Zaragoza and, after skipping the cup tie against lowly AD Ceuta, returned with another brace in a 5-0 win over Sevilla.

He netted in the return fixtures with Copenhagen and Ceuta, sandwiching a league goal against Getafe, and added two against Villarreal and a hat-trick in an 8-0 thumping of Almeria. Panathinaikos were his final victims before a 5-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid in which he settled for a pair of assists.

February to March 2012

  • Bayer Leverkusen 1 Barcelona 3, Feb 14 - Messi 1
  • Barcelona 5 Valencia 1, Feb19 - Messi 4
  • Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2, Feb 26 - Messi 1
  • Barcelona 3 Sporting Gijon 1, Mar 3 - DNP
  • Barcelona 7 Bayer Leverkusen 1, Mar 7 - Messi 5
  • Racing Santander 0 Barcelona 2, Mar 11 - Messi 2
  • Sevilla 0 Barcelona 2, Mar 17 - Messi 1
  • Barcelona 5 Granada 3, Mar 20 - Messi 3
  • Mallorca 0 Barcelona 2, Mar 24 - Messi 1

If that 15-goal salvo seemed impressive, Messi also scored a scarcely believable 18 goals in eight games between February 14 and March 24, 2012.

He rounded off a 3-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen, added four goals in a 5-1 rout of Valencia and scored the winner against Atletico Madrid before sitting out the win over Sporting Gijon.

He returned to action with five goals in the Champions League return leg against Leverkusen, adding two at Racing Santander and one at Sevilla before his hat-trick earned a 5-3 win over Granada. A goal against Mallorca completed his scoring run before a goalless draw with AC Milan.

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero celebrates his brace against Bournemouth in August 2019
An in-form Sergio Aguero celebrates his brace against Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)

May to September 2019

Aguero scored in seven straight City appearances to bring up the longest run by any Guardiola player other than his great compatriot.

The run began in City’s final Premier League game of 2018-19, a 4-1 win over Brighton, before Aguero was a frustrated unused substitute for the FA Cup final rout of Watford.

He opened the new season with a penalty against West Ham and scored against Tottenham before successive doubles in wins over Bournemouth and Brighton.

He netted in a shock 3-2 loss to Norwich and watched the Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk from the bench before getting his goal against Watford in an 8-0 win. A scoreless substitute appearance against Everton ended the fun.

Riyad Mahrez

December 2021 to February 2022

Mahrez matched Aguero in a run spanning a trip away to the Africa Cup of Nations.

He scored a Champions League consolation against RB Leipzig and was an unused substitute against Wolves before a goal in each game as City beat Leeds 7-0, Newcastle 4-0 and Leicester 6-3 over Christmas.

He netted against Arsenal before joining up with Algeria, and returned with an FA Cup brace against Fulham and a fourth penalty in as many appearances against Brentford before being shut out by Norwich.

Erling Haaland

August to October 2022

The Norwegian scored in City’s comeback to draw 3-3 with Newcastle and hit hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest before a goal against Aston Villa.

His form transferred to the Champions League, with two goals against Sevilla and one against his former club Borussia Dortmund.

Another followed against Wolves before the Manchester derby brought a third successive home league hat-trick, and he matched Messi by scoring twice against FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.

