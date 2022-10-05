Edinburgh go top after beating lowly Peterhead By Press Association October 5 2022, 9.48pm Edinburgh left it late to see off lowly Peterhead (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Innes Murray and Daniel Handling left it late to fire Edinburgh to the top of the cinch Scottish League One table with victory over lowly Peterhead. The pair both struck inside the final seven minutes at Meadowbank Stadium to secure a 2-0 win on a night when the Citizens were frustrated for long periods. The home side enjoyed the better of the first half with Ouzy See steering an attempt just wide with only four minutes gone before Ryan Shanley was denied by keeper Tom Ritchie. Allan Delferriere fired just wide from distance and Shanley went close again as the first half drew to a close, but the sides went in at the break level. Ritchie saved from Shanley once again three minutes after the restart, but he was finally beaten after 83 minutes remaining when Murray fired into the bottom corner. Handling doubled the dose with two minutes left on the clock to cement the points. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Steve Bruce convinced he is still the man to turn around West Brom’s fortunes Pep Guardiola denies rumours of Real Madrid release clause for Erling Haaland Alex Neil delighted his Stoke ‘game-plan’ paid off against Burnley Graham Potter says Reece James’ potential is ‘beyond the sky’ Kyle Walker World Cup worry as Pep Guardiola confirms he will be out ‘a… Slaven Bilic not using 20-minute stoppage time as excuse for loss to Swansea Interim boss Leo Percovich expects to lead Middlesbrough again at the weekend Matt Taylor knows Rotherham must improve after debut ends in draw with Millwall Andy Dawson says next Hull boss will inherit a squad that will give everything Derek McInnes praises deadly Danny Armstrong after Kilmarnock beat St Johnstone Most Read 1 Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice 2 Young girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes 3 21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school 4 The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in… 5 Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong 6 Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her 7 Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board… 8 Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum 9 STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough 6 10 Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum More from The Courier St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson disappointed he didn't get a fightback at Kilmarnock Emergency overnight repairs at busy Dundee street as burst water main leaving huge crack… KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to… Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50… Editor's Picks Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in Tory speech Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50 years after historic match Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong Dundee SNP activists push for radical land ownership cap 21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Rugby must face its brain injury crisis and make fundamental change From Fortnite to FIFA: Scotland’s first gaming van created by Broughty Ferry dad When will school holiday payments for low income families be made by local councils? VIDEO: Watch pioneering Angus medical delivery drone on a trial flight from Stracathro to Dundee