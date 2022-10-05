Andy Dawson says next Hull boss will inherit a squad that will give everything

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Dawson says next Hull boss will inherit a squad that will give everything

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 10.52pm
Hull caretaker boss Andy Dawson (Tim Goode/PA)
Hull caretaker boss Andy Dawson (Tim Goode/PA)

Hull interim head coach Andy Dawson believes reported incoming manager Pedro Martins will inherit a competitive Sky Bet Championship side following the 2-1 win at home to Wigan.

The former Olympiacos boss was watching in the stands alongside owner Acun Ilicali as goals from Dimitrios Pelkas and Oscar Estupinan ended the Tigers’ five-game-losing streak that cost Shota Arveladze his job.

Dawson said: “He (Martins) will have seen a hard-working team that try to play in a certain way and want to give everything for the shirt.

“This result was not about me. It was about the club, the players and fans as we needed some points.

“I’m so, so pleased for the players. They deserved that result and stuck to the process. If you keep doing the right things, you’ll get the rewards.”

When asked whether or not he will be in charge for the game at Huddersfield on Sunday, Dawson said: “I’ve no idea. I’ll speak to Tan (Kesler, Hull vice-chairman) after the game and we’ll see what happens from there.”

Hull might have anticipated a difficult evening against an in-form Wigan side that had won their last four away games.

The formbook looked on the money after 14 minutes when former Hull forward Will Keane headed in Thelo Aasgaard’s cross to put Wigan in front.

Keane’s goal was against the run of play, though, and Pelkas equalised with another header seven minutes later.

Wigan improved after the restart, but they were undone by another cross into the box after 65 minutes when Oscar Estupinan powerfully headed home Callum Elder’s corner.

Dawson said: “Their goal didn’t knock our confidence. They kept going and we got our rewards.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the players. I thought we began with intensity and with real momentum.

“I’m proud to be part of this football club. When the team is successful and everyone is positive, there’s no better feeling that makes me happy.

“We gave away a cheap goal but we kept to the gameplan. Going forward, that gives them confidence to keep going and get better.

“Goals are going to go in against us, but did they stick to the process? Absolutely.

“Confidence can be really low when you lose games so the lads will be buzzing in there.”

Wigan manager Leam Richardson felt his side were good for a point.

He said: “It’s always hard, with emotions straight after a game, but I thought a draw would have been a fair result.

“We started both halves well, but I was disappointed with the two goals. It’s obviously not a result that we wanted, but we’re still on this journey from administration to League One to the Championship.

“I thought we started the second half really well, but it was really disappointing to concede with a set-piece for their second goal.

“We’re under no illusions. We know exactly what we are and we move on.”

