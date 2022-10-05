Interim boss Leo Percovich expects to lead Middlesbrough again at the weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Interim boss Leo Percovich expects to lead Middlesbrough again at the weekend

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 11.04pm
Middlesbrough first team coach Leo Percovich during the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andrew’s, Birmingham. Picture date: Tuesday March 15, 2022.
Middlesbrough first team coach Leo Percovich during the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andrew's, Birmingham. Picture date: Tuesday March 15, 2022.

Leo Percovich expects to take Middlesbrough to Millwall under his watch this weekend and he wants more of the same after a 1-0 win over Birmingham.

Percovich was placed in interim charge following the sacking of Chris Wilder on Monday and he celebrated with the fans after Boro won for only the third time in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Assisted by academy staff Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Lee Cattermole, the Uruguayan looked on from the technical area as striker Chuba Akpom struck the winner in the 23rd minute.

All eyes are on who will be in charge for Saturday’s trip to Millwall, with Rob Edwards, Carlos Corberan and Anthony Barry among those strongly linked with the Riverside job.

But Percovich said: “The plan when I was asked was to train the players Monday, prepare the team for Wednesday and Saturday.

“We know we will be ready for Saturday. We want more of the same.

“I am enjoying it, enjoying the togetherness of the club and the people, the staff, the players. We are together, let’s go. That makes you feel calmer, better.

“You always say in football, you aim to win 1-0. We came to get the three points and move up the table. That is the most important.

“Second half was emotional – a lot has happened this week. We know they have the talent and they will be fine, that’s for sure.

“I have been proud to represent them on the pitch. I have almost 10 seasons at this club. I know how they feel, when they look into my eyes I know. They knew I was supporting them. Tonight they have stood up for me and they make me feel proud.”

Birmingham’s four-match unbeaten run came to an end and they slipped down the table as Middlesbrough moved up to 18th.

City boss John Eustace said: “I am disappointed to lose the game. First half we started very well with the ball. Without the ball we didn’t put enough pressure on them – a little too passive. A draw would have been a fair result after a better second half.

“First half we had a good chance with Scott Hogan, half chances in the second half without causing them too many problems. It is a work in progress, but we have been on a good four-game unbeaten run and we have to learn before Saturday.

“We need to be better in the final third, decisions have to be better, get our shots off quicker, get more bodies in the box, get our deliveries better.

“I am not going to be too disappointed today. We didn’t want to lose, the performance second half was OK and there are positives because we had four under 19s on the pitch again.

“There are no excuses. We have to defend and attack together. Overall, throughout the season, we have done that. We will learn from this result and keep working hard.

