Pep Guardiola denies rumours of Real Madrid release clause for Erling Haaland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Pep Guardiola denies rumours of Real Madrid release clause for Erling Haaland

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 11.36pm
Erling Haaland gestures to the fans at the end of the match (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland gestures to the fans at the end of the match (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola dismissed reports of a release clause in Erling Haaland’s contract after watching his star striker add another two goals to his season tally in the first half of Manchester City’s 5-0 rout of FC Copenhagen.

Following on from Sunday’s hat-trick against Manchester United, Haaland scored City’s first two of the night before an own goal from David Khocholava and second-half strikes from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez.

Such was City’s dominance that Guardiola could withdraw Haaland at half-time after seeing him score his 18th and 19th goals of the season for City.

The day had started with reports in Spain that a clause in the 22-year-old’s contract would give Real Madrid a free run at signing him as soon as 2024, but Guardiola said there was no truth to the report.

Haaland scored twice again
Haaland scored twice again (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s not true,” the City boss said. “He has not got a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team.

“The rumours and people talking, we cannot control it. I always worry about what we can control.

“What’s important is he has adapted really well, we have the feeling he is happy here. We will try with him and all of them who want to stay to make them happy.

“In the future, nobody knows, but he is happy, he has settled perfectly, he is incredibly loved and this is the most important thing.”

Guardiola said the decision to replace Haaland with Cole Palmer at the break was not pre-planned, but with City already in cruise control with a 3-0 lead five minutes before the break, he took the opportunity to give him a breather ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Southampton.

“He has played a lot of minutes,” Guardiola said. “Of course Cole Palmer is an excellent player, I’m looking forward to him playing.

“If the game was tight Erling will continue to play but after that it is better to rest and think about Southampton, a team we were not able to beat last season.”

There were suggestions the decision might have signalled an injury for Haaland, but after returning to the bench late in the second half, the Norwegian ran on to the pitch to celebrate with his team-mates after the final whistle before jogging around applauding supporters.

Haaland might have been disappointed not to be allowed the opportunity to seek yet another hat-trick, but if he was, it did not show.

“Erling wants the same as all of us – to win the game,” Guardiola said. “He made the hat-tricks to win those games. Of course if he had played another 45 minutes he would have had more opportunities but we need everybody involved.”

Guardiola had made five changes from Sunday’s derby victory. Aymeric Laporte made his first start of the season after injury, linking up with the returning Ruben Dias in defence while Alvarez, Mahrez and Sergio Gomez also came in.

“It is not about resting players,” Guardiola said. “It’s about a squad of 20 players, not just 11. This was the best selection to win the game because we need the players everywhere in this tight, tight schedule.

“It was an excellent result and a better performance. People say, ‘It’s Copenhagen’ but they defended really well, but we play the movements with the ball and without the ball.

“Today we see the reason for success for this club. After Man United, 6-3, there were a lot of compliments but we are humble enough to respect the opponent Copenhagen. This is the secret of this team. The work ethic in training, everybody is focused, everybody pays attention.

“This is why this season and in previous seasons, with important players, we are there every three days. This is the biggest title we can get. Beyond the Premier League, Champions League, everything. This is the best.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Steve Bruce insists he is the right man for the job (Martin Rickett/PA)
Steve Bruce convinced he is still the man to turn around West Brom’s fortunes
Alex Neil said he had a gameplan (Nick Potts/PA)
Alex Neil delighted his Stoke ‘game-plan’ paid off against Burnley
Reece James (Adam Davy/PA)
Graham Potter says Reece James’ potential is ‘beyond the sky’
Kyle Walker’s World Cup place could be in danger due to an abdominal injury (Simon Marper/PA)
Kyle Walker World Cup worry as Pep Guardiola confirms he will be out ‘a…
Slaven Bilic’s first home game as Watford boss ended in disappointment (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Slaven Bilic not using 20-minute stoppage time as excuse for loss to Swansea
Middlesbrough first team coach Leo Percovich during the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andrew’s, Birmingham. Picture date: Tuesday March 15, 2022.
Interim boss Leo Percovich expects to lead Middlesbrough again at the weekend
Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor (Danny Lawson/PA)
Matt Taylor knows Rotherham must improve after debut ends in draw with Millwall
Hull caretaker boss Andy Dawson (Tim Goode/PA)
Andy Dawson says next Hull boss will inherit a squad that will give everything
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Derek McInnes praises deadly Danny Armstrong after Kilmarnock beat St Johnstone
Ben Cabango scored Swansea’s winner (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ben Cabango’s late header after ref tech issue ruins Slaven Bilic’s home welcome

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Young girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
6
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson disappointed he didn't get a fightback at Kilmarnock
Longhaugh Road is closed due to a burst water main. Image Gareth Jennings.
Emergency overnight repairs at busy Dundee street as burst water main leaving huge crack…
The Courier/Evening Tele, Cr0038725, News, Poppy Watson story, a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the protest making its way through the city centre today. Saturday 1st october, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Erling Haaland gestures to the fans at the end of the match (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…

Editor's Picks