Keith Curle faces welcome selection headache as Hartlepool take on Carlisle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hartlepool interim boss Keith Curle has no fresh injury problems to contend with for the home clash with Carlisle.

Curle, who saw his side claim a first win since March against Doncaster on Tuesday night, faces a welcome selection poser for the game.

Forward Wes McDonald came off the bench to snatch a late winner and is pushing for a starting spot.

Jamie Sterry (back) and Nicky Featherstone (ankle) remain absent, but Josh Umerah scored his third goal in two games to open the scoring against Rovers and he is expected to lead the line once again.

Callum Guy is an injury concern for Carlisle.

The midfielder hurt his ankle in the closing stages of the Cumbrians’ goalless draw at home to Crewe and he will be assessed.

Striker Ryan Edmondson and defender Ben Barclay are closing in on returns, while Joel Senior (knee), Tobi Sho-Silva, Jamie Devitt (both hamstring) and Sonny Hilton (ankle) are making progress but are unlikely to be involved this weekend.

Skipper Morgan Feeney was an unused substitute against the Alex following a hamstring injury and the centre-back will hope to be involved at the Suit Direct Stadium.