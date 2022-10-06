Morecambe waiting on Arthur Gnahoua decision ahead of Ipswich game By Press Association October 6 2022, 12.12pm Arthur Gnahoua could be unavailable (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Morecambe are waiting to discover whether Arthur Gnahoua will be available for Saturday’s home clash with Ipswich. Forward Gnahoua was sent off in the first half of last week’s defeat at Accrington but the Shrimps have launched an appeal. Boss Derek Adams confirmed he will be without midfielder Jake Taylor for the clash. Forward Jonathan Obika is also unavailable for Morecambe, who could be missing as many as eight players. Ipswich duo Kyle Edwards and Tyreece John-Jules will be hoping they have done enough to earn starting spots. John-Jules opened the scoring in the 3-0 win over Cambridge in midweek just five minutes after stepping off the bench. Fellow substitute Edwards then netted a late brace to make the points safe and stake his own claim for a place in the starting XI. Ipswich sit second in the Sky Bet League One table, just one point off top spot. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Champions League defeats will make Rangers stronger – Giovanni van Bronckhorst Marco Silva admits frustration over Aleksandar Mitrovic’s injury on Serbia duty Steve Cooper glad to end questions over future with new Nottingham Forest deal The numbers behind Newcastle’s rise since Saudi takeover Derek McInnes: No beef with Scottish Football Association over Kyle Lafferty Bradford defender Liam Ridehalgh still missing for Stockport clash Wolves ‘devastated’ as Pedro Neto set to miss World Cup with ankle injury Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace need mindset change to stop conceding late goals Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to become ‘nasty’ but smart Moises Caicedo doubtful for Brighton’s game with Tottenham Most Read 1 Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice 2 Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld 3 Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase 4 Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife 5 Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe 6 Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down 6 7 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 8 Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes 9 The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners 4 10 Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys More from The Courier Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par… Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes TELLYBOX: High drama from the high seas, and from The Walk-In Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone… Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties… Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach Editor's Picks ‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening Listen: Stooshie podcast – John Swinney on SNP conference, A9 improvements and Tory woes Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term? ‘People called my children monkeys’: New Dundee slavery trail inspired by councillor’s experiences of racism Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at The Menu Food & Drink Awards Levenmouth Academy warns pupils could face police action if caught vaping in school Why can you live within six miles of a gas flare in Fife, but not Iraq? Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’