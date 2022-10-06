Portsmouth hope to have Joe Pigott available for Fleetwood clash By Press Association October 6 2022, 1.16pm Joe Pigott is in contention to play (Ashley Western/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Portsmouth striker Joe Pigott should be available for the visit of Fleetwood on Saturday. Pigott, who is on loan from Ipswich, returned to the starting line-up against Aston Villa Under-21s in midweek but was taken off before half-time as he was struggling with a chest infection. Boss Danny Cowley made 10 changes to his side for Tuesday night, with Joe Morrell and Josh Koroma getting minutes under their belts. Forward Jayden Reid (hamstring) and midfielder Louis Thompson (broken leg) remain on the sidelines. Scott Brown is unlikely to make many changes to his Fleetwood side after they picked up their third league win of the season at Burton in midweek. Toto Nsiala went off midway through the second half and his replacement, fellow defender Michael Devlin, was also forced off before the end. Midfielder Carl Johnston will hope to feature having been an unused substitute in the last two league games. Defender Darnell Johnson is still recovering from an Achilles injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Champions League defeats will make Rangers stronger – Giovanni van Bronckhorst Marco Silva admits frustration over Aleksandar Mitrovic’s injury on Serbia duty Steve Cooper glad to end questions over future with new Nottingham Forest deal The numbers behind Newcastle’s rise since Saudi takeover Derek McInnes: No beef with Scottish Football Association over Kyle Lafferty Bradford defender Liam Ridehalgh still missing for Stockport clash Wolves ‘devastated’ as Pedro Neto set to miss World Cup with ankle injury Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace need mindset change to stop conceding late goals Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to become ‘nasty’ but smart Moises Caicedo doubtful for Brighton’s game with Tottenham Most Read 1 Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice 2 Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld 3 Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase 4 Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife 5 Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe 6 Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down 6 7 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 8 Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes 9 The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners 4 10 Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys More from The Courier Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par… Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes TELLYBOX: High drama from the high seas, and from The Walk-In Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone… Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties… Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach Editor's Picks ‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening Listen: Stooshie podcast – John Swinney on SNP conference, A9 improvements and Tory woes Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term? ‘People called my children monkeys’: New Dundee slavery trail inspired by councillor’s experiences of racism Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at The Menu Food & Drink Awards Levenmouth Academy warns pupils could face police action if caught vaping in school Why can you live within six miles of a gas flare in Fife, but not Iraq? Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’