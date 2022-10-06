David Martindale says Livingston will be ‘buzzing’ after kids get free tickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Martindale says Livingston will be ‘buzzing’ after kids get free tickets

By Press Association
October 6 2022, 1.34pm
A bumper crowd is anticipated at the Tony Macaroni Arena (Steve Welsh/PA)
A bumper crowd is anticipated at the Tony Macaroni Arena (Steve Welsh/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale is relishing the positive atmosphere he expects after the club gifted more than 4,000 tickets to schools, youth and community groups.

Livi have even handed 50 tickets to opponents Ross County to allow them to bring more young supporters to Saturday’s cinch Premiership game at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Martindale said: “It’s fantastic because my wife Martha and myself stayed a large part of our lives in Livingston, and we are getting messages from people that we went to high school with, telling you their sons and daughters have come home with tickets for the Livingston game and they are buzzing. To hear from people you grew up with is brilliant.

“We had 2,000 here the last time we did it against Ross County, numbers were limited because of Omicron, but the atmosphere in the stadium was very positive. We managed to score a late equaliser.

“The atmosphere and the positivity these fans bring is probably different from your veteran season-ticket holders. This is a one-off for them and they are all coming with that positivity. The atmosphere generated is fantastic.

“It’s a great initiative from the club. We have done it for years but we have never really had the resources to implement it properly. It was one of the reasons (head of commercial and media operations) Dave (Black) came into the building, to try and build the rapport with the community.

“It’s not as easy as giving away 4,000 tickets. It’s imperative that the tickets are getting used. Our match-day operational costs increase significantly, we need more stewards, medical cover and cleaning.

“So there is a cost to the club but we are more than happy to do that if we can give fans in West Lothian Premiership football.”

Livi will host a County side on the back of a 5-0 home thrashing by Motherwell but Martindale is wary of Malky Mackay’s men after going down to Dundee United this season immediately after Celtic’s 9-0 win at Tannadice.

“I think it makes the game a wee bit more difficult,” he said. “Their thought process changes slightly coming to us now.

“We had it with Dundee United after the Celtic game. The opposition comes here with a different mentality.

“We can only focus on ourselves and the way we prepare. Our game plan isn’t going to change. Malky’s game plan might change slightly but I can’t affect that.”

