Otis Khan pushing to play full 90 minutes when Grimsby take on Crawley

Otis Khan will hope to get a full 90 minutes in midfield as Grimsby chase their first home win of the Sky Bet League Two season when Crawley visit Blundell Park on Saturday.

The former Leyton Orient man followed up his full debut against Carlisle last month with an hour in the middle of the park at Salford, where the Mariners forced a 1-1 draw last weekend thanks to on-loan Burnley forward Lewis Richardson’s first professional goal.

Niall Maher can expect to keep his place after helping to deny the Ammies all three points with a strong showing in the Grimsby backline following a limited start to life with the Lincolnshire club due to an injury picked up in pre-season.

Goalkeeper Jamie Pardington, recently signed on a short-term contract as back-up to Max Crocombe, was on the bench at the Peninsula Stadium and will be available again.

Crawley boss Kevin Betsy is desperate for a result that will relieve some of the pressure growing on him after securing only one win from the Red Devils’ first 11 league games.

Liverpool loanee James Balagizi, who has scored three goals so far, is pushing to line up in midfield again after missing the home defeat by Stevenage following his return from international duty with England Under-20s.

Joel Lynch made it through 87 minutes against Boro after returning from injury and could keep his place against Grimsby, while fellow defender Dion Conroy will look to be involved having resumed training after a month’s absence with a muscle problem.

Tobi Omole (knee) is sidelined for the foreseeable future, with the West Sussex side now in the relegation zone with an inferior goal difference to 22nd-placed Colchester.