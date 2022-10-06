Harry Kane leads tributes to Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Harry Kane leads tributes to Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone

By Press Association
October 6 2022, 2.58pm
Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died at the age of 61 (Nick Potts/PA)
Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died at the age of 61 (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have paid tribute to Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who has died at the age of 61.

The club confirmed the death of the highly-respected Italian on Thursday morning.

Ventrone joined Spurs alongside Antonio Conte in November 2021 and his popularity among the first-team squad has been demonstrated in the hours since the news was announced.

England captain Kane said on Twitter: “A truly remarkable man. I’m devastated by the passing of our coach Gian Piero.

“My love and strength is with his family at this time. His words and wisdom will live on with me for the rest of my life and I’m just grateful I had the opportunity to spend time with him. RIP Prof.”

Son, who had credited Ventrone for being the inspiration behind his hat-trick against Leicester last month, joined Kane in hailing the impact of the experienced coach.

“The world has lost a truly special person,” Son wrote on Instagram.

“Gian, you helped me get through the hardest times, and together we celebrated some some incredible memories. I cannot put in enough words my gratitude to you, and how much I owe to you.

“We will miss you so, so much. Thank you for everything my friend. I am sending all of my love to you and all of your family.”

Ventrone built his reputation at Juventus, where he first met Conte as a player.

Nicknamed ‘the Marine’ due to his intense fitness sessions, the Italian played his part in the Serie A club winning numerous trophies.

Before his stint with Spurs, Ventrone worked alongside Fabio Cannavaro at Chinese Super League club Guangzhou, but he left in September 2021 and Conte took him to north London two months later.

While Ventrone quickly put the players through their paces, it was during pre-season when his methods came under the spotlight.

Tottenham players took part in brutal training runs in sweltering heat in Seoul, South Korea, and the likes of Kane and Son could be seen vomiting on the side of the pitch.

But Ventrone remained extremely well-liked by the squad and Spurs said they were “devastated” as they announced his death at 10am.

The club said in a statement: “As loveable off the pitch as he was demanding on it, Gian Piero quickly became a hugely popular figure with players and staff.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone at the club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this impossibly sad time.”

Ryan Sessegnon described Ventrone as “an amazing person” and added on Twitter: “(He) was always positive and always pushing us to our limits to become better. My love and strength goes out to his family and everyone connected to Gian Piero at this difficult time RIP Prof.”

Richarlison, who had only spent a matter of months with the Italian after joining from Everton in the summer, tweeted: “Since I arrived at Tottenham, Gian has been a huge inspiration to me.

“He always said that I would help him a lot during the season, but who helped me was him… much more than he can imagine. Today we woke up to the terrible news of his passing and we are all devastated.”

Ventrone made his name under Marcello Lippi at Juventus and together the pair went on to help Italy win the 2006 World Cup.

The Turin outfit described him as “one of the historic names at Juventus at the turn of the century”.

They added in a statement: “We will always remember his attention to detail, his work philosophy and, perhaps his greatest talent, the understanding that football – and especially the fundamental components of conditioning and athleticism – was gradually entering a new era. A new era that, in part, he helped write.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Giovanni van Bronckhorst feels Rangers’ Champions League experience is helping the team to improve (Peter Byrne/PA)
Champions League defeats will make Rangers stronger – Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Aleksandar Mitrovic is a doubt for Fulham’s clash against West Ham (John Walton/PA)
Marco Silva admits frustration over Aleksandar Mitrovic’s injury on Serbia duty
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has signed a new deal until 2025 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper glad to end questions over future with new Nottingham Forest deal
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and club director Amanda Staveley have overseen an improvement in results (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The numbers behind Newcastle’s rise since Saudi takeover
Derek McInnes has no issues with the Scottish Football Association regarding their communication over Kyle Lafferty’s disciplinary hearing (Will Matthews/PA)
Derek McInnes: No beef with Scottish Football Association over Kyle Lafferty
Defender Liam Ridehalgh looks set to miss out again (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Bradford defender Liam Ridehalgh still missing for Stockport clash
Pedro Neto needs surgery after sustaining an ankle injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wolves ‘devastated’ as Pedro Neto set to miss World Cup with ankle injury
Patrick Vieira wants Crystal Palace to stay focused for the full 90 minutes (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace need mindset change to stop conceding late goals
Erik ten Hag wants his side to be more street smart (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to become ‘nasty’ but smart
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo did not train on Thursday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Moises Caicedo doubtful for Brighton’s game with Tottenham

Most Read

1
Jim Malone and Lynn McTaggart, Mill O' Mains Foodbank. Image: Kim Cessford.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Police closed the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: David Wardle.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Stuart Nowrie ploughed the truck through a fence into Mr Paterson's garden.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Perthshire provides the backdrop to parts of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Road surface repairs on Longhaugh Road after a water pipe burst on Wednesday.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Donna Stewart with the rubbish on Hillbank Place. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Courier News - Food and Drink Awards - Lesley Taylor story - CR0036405 - Group pic of award winners on the night. Picture Shows; the happy winners after the presenatation, 06th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer and Arbroath boss Dick Campbell go head to head today.
Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes
Trawlermen: Hunting the Catch: Crew work to repair the nets on Endeavour V, 200 miles off into the North Atlantic.
TELLYBOX: High drama from the high seas, and from The Walk-In
Rosemount Stables. Image: Savills.
Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard
Performers on the Royal Mile Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 2019
The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone…
Stephen Ratomski in the studio
Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches
Handing over Nova Zembla artefacts to the McManus: - l to r - Dr Matthew Ylitalo, Dr Matthew Ayre and Julie McCombie (Social History Curator), McManus Collections Unit, Barrack Street, Dundee.
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach

Editor's Picks