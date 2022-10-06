George Williams to captain England in World Cup warm-up against Fiji By Press Association October 6 2022, 3.02pm George Williams will captain England against Fiji (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Warrington half-back George Williams will captain England in their World Cup warm-up match against Fiji on Friday, team management have confirmed. The former Wigan and Canberra Raiders playmaker will cover for first-choice skipper Sam Tomkins, who is being rested by coach Shaun Wane. The clash at Salford’s AJ Bell Stadium is England’s final outing before they face Samoa in their tournament opener at St James’ Park in Newcastle on October 15. 🏴 #EnglandRL Head Coach Shaun Wane has named a 22-player squad for Friday night’s match against @FijiRugbyLeague at the AJ Bell Stadium in Salford…— England Rugby League (@England_RL) October 5, 2022 Williams, 27, said: “It’s an unreal feeling. I think it will be the pinnacle of my career to captain my country. It is massive for me, my family and everyone who has helped me along the way. “It’s something that I’ll cherish and I’m really looking forward to leading this great group out.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Champions League defeats will make Rangers stronger – Giovanni van Bronckhorst Marco Silva admits frustration over Aleksandar Mitrovic’s injury on Serbia duty Steve Cooper glad to end questions over future with new Nottingham Forest deal The numbers behind Newcastle’s rise since Saudi takeover Derek McInnes: No beef with Scottish Football Association over Kyle Lafferty Bradford defender Liam Ridehalgh still missing for Stockport clash Wolves ‘devastated’ as Pedro Neto set to miss World Cup with ankle injury Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace need mindset change to stop conceding late goals Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to become ‘nasty’ but smart Moises Caicedo doubtful for Brighton’s game with Tottenham Most Read 1 Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice 2 Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld 3 Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase 4 Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife 5 Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe 6 Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down 6 7 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 8 Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes 9 The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners 4 10 Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys More from The Courier Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par… Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes TELLYBOX: High drama from the high seas, and from The Walk-In Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone… Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties… Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach Editor's Picks ‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening Listen: Stooshie podcast – John Swinney on SNP conference, A9 improvements and Tory woes Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term? ‘People called my children monkeys’: New Dundee slavery trail inspired by councillor’s experiences of racism Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at The Menu Food & Drink Awards Levenmouth Academy warns pupils could face police action if caught vaping in school Why can you live within six miles of a gas flare in Fife, but not Iraq? Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’