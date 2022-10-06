Chris Willock injury blow for QPR ahead of Reading match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

QPR face being without key man Chris Willock for another period starting with their clash against Reading on Friday.

The forward needed surgery after tearing his hamstring in March and he limped off with what appears to be a similar problem after scoring the winner against Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng could also be unavailable with another thigh issue. Jordan Archer is poised to deputise.

Defender Rob Dickie was an unused substitute after returning to the squad in midweek following an ankle injury while midfielder Taylor Richards (thigh) remains sidelined.

Reading are hoping captain Andy Yiadom could be involved.

The defender missed Tuesday’s draw with Norwich after limping off against Huddersfield last weekend with a calf problem but is in line for a quick return.

If he does not make it then he should definitely be available for next weekend’s match against West Brom.

Shane Long (illness), Naby Sarr (calf) and Femi Azeez (hamstring) are making good progress and could be available soon while Baba Rahman, Scott Dann (both hamstring) and Liam Moore (knee) are also sidelined.