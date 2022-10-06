Kyle Magennis return provides a boost for Lee Johnson and Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kyle Magennis return provides a boost for Lee Johnson and Hibernian

By Press Association
October 6 2022, 3.54pm
Kyle Magennis, centre, has made a welcome return for Hibernian (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kyle Magennis, centre, has made a welcome return for Hibernian (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Lee Johnson is excited about the prospect of integrating the fit-again Kyle Magennis to his in-form Hibernian team in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old midfielder was introduced as an 82nd-minute substitute in last weekend’s 2-0 win at Ross County as he made his long-awaited return following a full year sidelined by chronic injury trouble.

Johnson feels Magennis is now capable of playing in excess of 60 minutes if required and is looking forward to seeing him bring his energetic approach to the Easter Road engine room.

“Kyle’s a great addition,” said the Hibs manager. “He’s very dynamic, he’s tough, he’s combative and he’s got goals in him. He can strike from distance.

“He came on last weekend and made three major contributions in 10 minutes with two great corners and a big tackle that set us off which we really should have scored from.

“I see him as someone who’s got key passes in him and key shot actions. For me, he’s a number eight who can step into the number 10 (position) but also pick up the ball and receive it a little bit deeper. Certainly his energy and front-foot thinking and sharpness to get up the pitch is the bit I like about him.”

Johnson only took over as Hibs manager in the summer but has already grasped how influential Magennis – a key man for Jack Ross before his injury last year – could be.

“We’ve seen his personality from the first day,” he said. “We were trying to drip-feed him in but straight away he was hitting big 50/50 tackles. He’s an all-or-nothing player who plays with his heart on his sleeve, which is why fans like him and team-mates respect him and his managers want him in the team.”

While Magennis and others like Rocky Bushiri, Demi Mitchell and Elias Melkersen are returning to contention, midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes and attacker Momo Bojang are now facing several weeks on the sidelines with ankle and groin injuries respectively.

Gambian striker Bojang, who has made seven substitute appearances since arriving on loan in the summer from Rainbow in his homeland, sustained his injury while doing some extra “unsanctioned” work.

“He did a long road run and came back here with a strained groin which is not ideal,” said Johnson. “I can’t really be too critical because he’s doing it because he believes it’s the right thing to do and it was extra work. It wasn’t like he got drunk and fell off a table.

“With the personality of Momo, he’s just pure heart. Technically there’s a lot of work to do but he’s only 21. If you look back to what coaching he has and hasn’t had, there’s a lot there to do. It was an educated punt (to sign him) in that sense from us.

“He gets chances but he’s got to convert those chances. He’s fast, he’s a willing runner who runs in behind and he’s a pest to play against. We took that risk to see whether we could offer him top-class coaching and facilities to try and professionalise him in a completely different culture to what he’s used to.

“The starting point is that the boy has unbelievable desire to improve himself and this injury – which is a disappointment for him and for us – is a by-product of having the right attitude. We’ve just got to channel that correctly.”

