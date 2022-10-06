Luke Norris expects to lead Stevenage line against Swindon despite broken nose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luke Norris is expected to lead the Stevenage line against Swindon despite breaking his nose in midweek.

Norris scored twice against Sutton before leaving the field bloodied and bruised by a high boot, but will be eager to pick up where he left off after doubling his season’s tally.

Stevenage are on a four-game winning run and sit second in League Two, leaving boss Steve Evans to rotate his squad from a position of strength.

He made three changes on Tuesday night as he freshened up the XI, but Kane Smith, Arthur Read and Jamie Reid will all be in contention for returns.

Swindon have sent captain Angus MacDonald to a specialist to determine whether his dislocated collarbone requires surgery.

Boss Scott Lindsey is hoping he can come through without going under the knife, which would leave him on the sidelines for an extended period.

Saidou Khan is hoping to regain his starting spot after settling for a place on the bench following his return from suspension.

Louis Reed and Frazer Blake-Tracy are both one booking away from a one-game ban of their own.