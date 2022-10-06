Walker’s fitness update and Norris’ new wheels – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association October 6 2022, 5.30pm Kyle Walker and Lando Norris (Nick Potts/XPB/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6. Football Kyle Walker reacted to having surgery. As players we have to appreciate injuries are part and parcel of the game we love. My operation on Tuesday was a success and now I can concentrate on my rehab and getting back to full fitness. I will be supporting my team mates every day in any way I can. 💙 pic.twitter.com/BcwIAjkb8B— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) October 6, 2022 Current and former Tottenham players paid tribute to Gian Piero Ventrone after his death aged 61. A truly remarkable man. I’m devastated by the passing of our coach Gian Piero. My love and strength is with his family at this time. His words and wisdom will live on with me for the rest of my life and I’m just grateful I had the opportunity to spend time with him. RIP Prof 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/AK1kgkruIH— Harry Kane (@HKane) October 6, 2022 We will continue to play for you, my friend, who taught us to never give up! Thank you so much and rest in peace! 😢🖤— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) October 6, 2022 No way 🥺 what an amazing human being, Rest in peace 😞💜🕊 https://t.co/QusWP5pV9Z— Dele (@dele_official) October 6, 2022 Aymeric Laporte had a laugh. pic.twitter.com/XbxOIbGyq4— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) October 6, 2022 European wins for Chelsea and Manchester City. Good to be back. @ChampionsLeague nights are always special 💙 pic.twitter.com/Zmwyl6bMk6— Trevoh Chalobah (@TrevohChalobah) October 6, 2022 Loved that last night!! A great win & a top performance… This team 🫶🏻😍 pic.twitter.com/oAAEdMHVED— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) October 6, 2022 Rio Ferdinand sang Jude Bellingham’s praises. ☎️ @ManUtd https://t.co/FIEvNe5wbW— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 5, 2022 Declan Rice cleared things up. Wasn’t hitting out at all, actually expressed how much I love playing in every game & want to play every game if you watch the full press conference👍🏻 https://t.co/LPKlv7P2eW— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) October 6, 2022 Cricket Virat Kohli headed Down Under. Australia bound ✈️. Exciting times ahead. ✌️ @yuzi_chahal @HarshalPatel23 pic.twitter.com/KtmertwefU— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 6, 2022 Motor Racing Lewis Hamilton felt inspirational. What do you love?— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 6, 2022 Who do you cherish?— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 6, 2022 What is your dream?— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 6, 2022 Chase it!!!!— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 6, 2022 Lando Norris’ new wheels. Lap 1 of Suzukaaaa pic.twitter.com/cmEDY0hwna— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 6, 2022 Mick Schumacher got in the Japanese spirit with a special cherry blossom helmet. Special helmet for a special race 🇯🇵#HaasF1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/paKoOTZzL2— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 6, 2022 Rugby Union England are World Cup ready. 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗦 🏴#TeamDream | #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/3KPxEDSwGu— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 6, 2022 Golf Ian Poulter was loving life out on the course. This place is mega😍🇹🇭@MajesticksGC | #LIVGOLF pic.twitter.com/GzEXulWmhu— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) October 6, 2022 