Ryan Leonard still out for Millwall's game with Middlesbrough By Press Association October 6 2022, 9.28pm Millwall midfielder Ryan Leonard has been nursing a hamstring issue (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Millwall appear to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday's home clash with Middlesbrough.

Midfielder Ryan Leonard has been absent with a hamstring issue and was not expected to be available again until at least the middle of October.

There looks to be nothing further to add to that from the 1-1 draw at Rotherham on Wednesday.

Charlie Cresswell was missing from the squad for that fixture, something boss Gary Rowett has confirmed was a tactical decision.

Managerless Middlesbrough can call upon Isaiah Jones again after his suspension.

The wing-back sat out Wednesday's 1-0 win over Birmingham as he served a ban for collecting five yellow cards.

That match, which saw Boro move out of the Championship relegation zone, was their first since sacking boss Chris Wilder and placing Leo Percovich in interim charge.

Percovich has said he expects to still be in that position come the clash at the Den.