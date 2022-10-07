Swansea’s game with Sunderland likely to be too soon for Joe Allen’s return By Press Association October 7 2022, 12.19pm Joe Allen is likely to miss out for Swansea against Sunderland (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Swansea’s clash with Sunderland may come too soon for midfielder Joe Allen. Allen picked up a hamstring injury against Hull in September and has been back in training, but Swans manager Russell Martin warned his return is more likely to be next week. Jamie Paterson is edging closer to a return from a groin injury, but this weekend could also come too quickly. Liam Cullen is still expected to miss out with a shoulder injury. Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray confirmed that Dennis Cirkin will travel to south Wales. The left-back has recovered from a hamstring injury but did not feature against Blackpool in midweek, but could be involved against Swansea. Jewison Bennette could also push to start against the Swans after Mowbray revealed he decided to start the winger on the bench against the Tangerines due to his recent return from international duty. The Black Cats are still without strike duo Ross Stewart (thigh) and Ellis Simms (foot). Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Champions League defeats will make Rangers stronger – Giovanni van Bronckhorst Marco Silva admits frustration over Aleksandar Mitrovic’s injury on Serbia duty Steve Cooper glad to end questions over future with new Nottingham Forest deal The numbers behind Newcastle’s rise since Saudi takeover Derek McInnes: No beef with Scottish Football Association over Kyle Lafferty Bradford defender Liam Ridehalgh still missing for Stockport clash Wolves ‘devastated’ as Pedro Neto set to miss World Cup with ankle injury Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace need mindset change to stop conceding late goals Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to become ‘nasty’ but smart Moises Caicedo doubtful for Brighton’s game with Tottenham Most Read 1 Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice 2 Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld 3 Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase 4 Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife 5 Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe 6 Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down 6 7 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 8 Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes 9 The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners 4 10 Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys More from The Courier Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone… Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties… Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth The inverted pyramid: why newspaper paragraphs often consist of a single sentence Restaurant review: The Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes makes for the perfect lunch spot for… 'Raw sewage' in Loch Leven leaves wildlife bosses 'extremely concerned' Editor's Picks ‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening Listen: Stooshie podcast – John Swinney on SNP conference, A9 improvements and Tory woes Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term? ‘People called my children monkeys’: New Dundee slavery trail inspired by councillor’s experiences of racism Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at The Menu Food & Drink Awards Levenmouth Academy warns pupils could face police action if caught vaping in school Why can you live within six miles of a gas flare in Fife, but not Iraq? Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’