Norwich welcome Todd Cantwell back from injury for visit of Preston

Norwich will have midfielder Todd Cantwell available again for the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston.

Cantwell missed the last two matches with a quad muscle issue, but Canaries boss Dean Smith confirmed he had returned to training on Thursday.

Full-back Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle) is stepping up his recovery having been out since the second league match of the season.

Midfielder Isaac Hayden (knee), winger Jonathan Rowe (shin), forward Adam Idah (knee), midfielder Jacob Sorensen (ankle) and defender Sam McCallum (foot) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe reported no fresh injury concerns following the home win over West Brom on Wednesday night.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Ali McCann and forward Sean Maguire both came into the starting XI, so should feature again at Carrow Road.

Midfielder Brad Potts is pressing for a recall having come off the bench, along with on loan Tottenham forward Troy Parrott.

Defender Andrew Hughes, who missed the previous match against Sunderland through illness, was an unused substitute in midweek, while forward Mikey O’Neill has also stepped up his recovery from an abductor problem.