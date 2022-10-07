Barrow midfielder Josh Kay remains suspended for Mansfield clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Kay remains suspended for Barrow’s clash with Mansfield on Saturday.

The 25-year-old midfielder was sent off in their 2-0 defeat to Leyton Orient last month for using “discriminatory language” and missed last week’s trip to Tranmere.

Richie Bennett and Connor Brown remain sidelined.

Paul Farman should return between the sticks after being rested in their midweek Papa John’s Trophy game with Manchester United Under-21s.

Mansfield will check on three players ahead of the trip to Cumbria.

Midfielder John-Joe O’Toole required stitches after suffering a facial wound in the midweek clash with Derby while Jordan Bowery was substituted at half-time due to illness.

Kieran Wallace also suffered a knock in the first half.

Hiram Boateng will hope for more action after playing just over an hour on his return to action after a hamstring injury.