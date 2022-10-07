Matt Bloomfield could make more changes to Colchester side for Harrogate clash By Press Association October 7 2022, 12.28pm Updated: October 7 2022, 2.32pm Colchester could make further changes for the visit of Harrogate (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up New Colchester manager Matt Bloomfield could continue to experiment with his side as they prepare to host Harrogate. Bloomfield made 10 changes to the starting line-up against Charlton midweek in the EFL Trophy and could do the same in the U’s League Two match-up with the Sulphurites. Forward John Akinde could start after coming off the bench to score against the Addicks, while Tom Eastman could keep his starting spot after an impressive performance. Midfielder Gene Kennedy is still sidelined with a knee problem. Josh Falkingham could feature for Harrogate, having made the bench against Bradford after picking up a knock against Stevenage. The Sulphurites have been handed a boost with Lewis Richards and Stephen Dooley also confirmed to be fit after recent knocks. Boss Simon Weaver will have to wait on the fitness of George Thomson, who is still edging closer to a return from a hamstring injury. Harrogate are still without long-term absentees Dior Angus (ankle), Will Smith (knee) and Max Wright (ankle). Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Champions League defeats will make Rangers stronger – Giovanni van Bronckhorst Marco Silva admits frustration over Aleksandar Mitrovic’s injury on Serbia duty Steve Cooper glad to end questions over future with new Nottingham Forest deal The numbers behind Newcastle’s rise since Saudi takeover Derek McInnes: No beef with Scottish Football Association over Kyle Lafferty Bradford defender Liam Ridehalgh still missing for Stockport clash Wolves ‘devastated’ as Pedro Neto set to miss World Cup with ankle injury Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace need mindset change to stop conceding late goals Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to become ‘nasty’ but smart Moises Caicedo doubtful for Brighton’s game with Tottenham Most Read 1 Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice 2 Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld 3 Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase 4 Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife 5 Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe 6 Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down 6 7 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 8 Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes 9 The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners 4 10 Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys More from The Courier St Johnstone urged to 'ask questions' of Celtic as Callum Davidson looks to freshen… BBC searching Tayside and Fife for Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year 'Catastrophic' consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing 17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction Joe Chalmers 'enjoying' his football at Dunfermline as he details change to role in… Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game… JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed GIG GUIDE: It's getting cooler, but the music is still hot Editor's Picks ‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening Listen: Stooshie podcast – John Swinney on SNP conference, A9 improvements and Tory woes Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term? ‘People called my children monkeys’: New Dundee slavery trail inspired by councillor’s experiences of racism Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at The Menu Food & Drink Awards Levenmouth Academy warns pupils could face police action if caught vaping in school Why can you live within six miles of a gas flare in Fife, but not Iraq? Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’