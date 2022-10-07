Everton welcome back Dominic Calvert-Lewin for clash with Manchester United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set for his first involvement of the season at home to Manchester United.

The England international was sidelined by a knee injury on the eve of the opening weekend but is now fit enough to join the squad.

Defenders Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate have returned to training after respective ankle and knee injuries.

United defender Raphael Varane faces a race to be fit in time for the trip to Goodison Park.

The France international went off in the first half against Manchester City last weekend with an ankle complaint that ruled him out of Thursday’s Europa League win at Omonia Nicosia.

United captain Harry Maguire joins Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek in being sidelined again, while Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe are long-term absentees.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gordon, Maupay, Gray, Begovic, Keane, Vinagre, McNeil, Doucoure, Davies, Mills, Garner, Calvert-Lewin, Rondon

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Iqbal, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford,