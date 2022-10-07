West Brom boss Steve Bruce could make changes against Luton By Press Association October 7 2022, 2.32pm Steve Bruce could shuffle his squad ahead of Luton’s visit (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up West Brom boss Steve Bruce could make changes ahead of their clash with Luton. Bruce hinted that he could shuffle his squad again after he made six alterations to the starting line-up that lost 1-0 to Preston in midweek. Goalkeeper Alex Palmer and defender Martin Kelly were handed their league debuts against the Lilywhites and could push to start against the Hatters. Semi Ajayi (ankle), Kyle Bartley (hamstring) Daryl Dike (thigh) and Kean Bryan (knee) all remain sidelined for the Baggies. Luton are again without centre-back Reece Burke after he missed the midweek draw against Huddersfield with a hamstring problem. Burke was forced off in the previous game at Hull and the club are still waiting to learn the full extent of the injury. Manager Nathan Jones has confirmed that Henri Lansbury was not injured when replaced at half-time against Huddersfield, but was being carefully managed after his recent lay-off. Summer signing Alfie Doughty is pushing to make his debut having built up his fitness since overcoming injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Champions League defeats will make Rangers stronger – Giovanni van Bronckhorst Marco Silva admits frustration over Aleksandar Mitrovic’s injury on Serbia duty Steve Cooper glad to end questions over future with new Nottingham Forest deal The numbers behind Newcastle’s rise since Saudi takeover Derek McInnes: No beef with Scottish Football Association over Kyle Lafferty Bradford defender Liam Ridehalgh still missing for Stockport clash Wolves ‘devastated’ as Pedro Neto set to miss World Cup with ankle injury Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace need mindset change to stop conceding late goals Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to become ‘nasty’ but smart Moises Caicedo doubtful for Brighton’s game with Tottenham Most Read 1 Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice 2 Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld 3 Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase 4 Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife 5 Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe 6 Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down 6 7 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 8 Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes 9 The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners 4 10 Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys More from The Courier St Johnstone urged to 'ask questions' of Celtic as Callum Davidson looks to freshen… BBC searching Tayside and Fife for Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year 'Catastrophic' consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing 17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction Joe Chalmers 'enjoying' his football at Dunfermline as he details change to role in… Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game… JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed GIG GUIDE: It's getting cooler, but the music is still hot Editor's Picks ‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening Listen: Stooshie podcast – John Swinney on SNP conference, A9 improvements and Tory woes Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term? ‘People called my children monkeys’: New Dundee slavery trail inspired by councillor’s experiences of racism Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at The Menu Food & Drink Awards Levenmouth Academy warns pupils could face police action if caught vaping in school Why can you live within six miles of a gas flare in Fife, but not Iraq? Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’