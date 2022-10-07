The numbers behind Newcastle’s rise since Saudi takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The numbers behind Newcastle’s rise since Saudi takeover

By Press Association
October 7 2022, 3.01pm
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and club director Amanda Staveley have overseen an improvement in results (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and club director Amanda Staveley have overseen an improvement in results (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle host Brentford on Saturday looking to go five home games unbeaten at the start of a Premier League season for the first time in over a decade.

The Magpies will also be celebrating a year under their new owners and – perhaps more pertinently – 12 months since the end of Mike Ashley’s era.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how results on Tyneside have improved in the past 12 months.

From relegation candidates to best of the rest

Newcastle players celebrate
Newcastle were in the drop zone when the takeover was completed but have since enjoyed a revival (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle have amassed 57 points in 39 Premier League matches during the year since the Saudi takeover.

This amounts to their best 39-game spell since December 2012 – a run that comprised a fifth-place finish under Alan Pardew in 2011-12.

The Magpies rank seventh in the top flight on a points per game basis over the past 12 months, behind only the ‘big six’ of Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United.

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

In the year before the change of ownership, Newcastle were joint-bottom among clubs that had been in the Premier League for the whole period, with 41 points from 41 matches.

The upturn has also coincided with a change of manager, with Eddie Howe replacing Steve Bruce less than a month into the new era.

Following the 4-1 victory away to Fulham last weekend, Howe’s record as Newcastle boss reads 15 wins from 35 games (43 per cent) – the best top-flight win percentage among permanent managers since Sir Bobby Robson.

Team effort

Miguel Almiron celebrates
Miguel Almiron – scorer of a brace at Craven Cottage last weekend – is one of a group of players to have retained their places in the Newcastle squad (John Walton/PA)

Newcastle’s rise has been led by new and existing players.

The starting 11 that Howe named against Fulham consisted of six players that were in the squad for the first match under the new owners (at home to Tottenham), and five signed since the takeover.

The consortium has invested more than £200million in the transfer market during their first year, with the likes of Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes making an instant impact.

However, several players that were already at the club – including Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Jonjo Shelvey and Fabian Schar – have also made significant contributions.

In total, 32 players have featured for Newcastle in the Premier League over the period, which is in line with the league average.

There have been 15 different goalscorers, with nobody reaching double figures (Wilson is top with nine).

A way to go

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

Newcastle’s relative success has been built on beating lesser teams – they continue to struggle against the top sides.

The Magpies have a superb record against clubs outside the ‘big six’ in the past 12 months, winning 14 and losing just two of 26 matches for an average of two points per game.

In stark contrast, they have suffered 10 defeats in 13 meetings with the ‘big six’, with their solitary win coming at home to Arsenal towards the end of last season.

The disparity in their performances against the top teams compared with the rest is the greatest in the league.

