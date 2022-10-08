Kyle Walker and John Stones missing as Man City face Southampton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester City are without England defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones for the visit of Southampton in the Premier League.

Full-back Walker underwent groin surgery earlier this week and no timescale has been put on his potential return, although he still hopes to be in contention for the World Cup.

Stones is not yet ready to return from a hamstring injury and remains on the sidelines with midfielder Kalvin Phillips (shoulder).

Southampton pair Adam Armstrong and Juan Larios are both expected to recover from minor injuries in time.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed “one or two” players had been struggling with illness this week but returned to training on Thursday.

Teenage defender Tino Livramento (knee) and midfielder Romeo Lavia (hamstring) remain unavailable.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Carson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Palmer, Haaland, Alvarez.

Southampton provisional squad: Bazunu, McCarthy, Caballero, Walker-Peters, Perraud, Salisu, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Larios, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, Mara, Edozie, Walcott, A Armstrong, Adams.