N’Golo Kante absent for Chelsea’s clash with Wolves

N’Golo Kante will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Wolves despite returning to training.

Boss Graham Potter is determined to see the France midfielder fully shake off his latest hamstring issue before retuning to action.

Defender Wesley Fofana will be out of action for several weeks due to strained knee ligaments.

Wolves were dealt a major blow this week with the news winger Pedro Neto needs surgery on an ankle injury and will be sidelined until after the World Cup.

Midfielder Ruben Neves joins defender Nathan Collins in sitting out the match due to suspension having picked up five yellow cards while strikers Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Raul Jimenez (groin) remain sidelined and midfielder Boubacar Traore is unwell.

But forward Hwang Hee-chan could return from a minor injury sustained on international duty while striker Diego Costa is pushing for a first start against his former club.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, James, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Sterling, Mount, Aubameyang, Broja, Havertz, Pulisic.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Ait Nouri, Mosquera, Gomes, Jonny, Kilman, Semedo, Podence, Nunes, Moutinho, Guedes, Hwang, Ronan, Campbell, A Traore, Costa.