Stoke boss Alex Neil without four key players against Sheffield United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoke manager Alex Neil will be without four key players for his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Sheffield United at the bet365 Stadium.

Sam Clucas will miss out again with a hamstring injury, while Harry Souttar is continuing his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Gavin Kilkenny (groin) and Jacob Brown (muscle) are also expected to be absent.

Harry Clarke, who marked his return from a shin injury by coming off the bench to rescue a point in Stoke’s midweek draw at Burnley, will be pushing for a start.

Sander Berge and George Baldock are both set to miss Sheffield United’s trip to Stoke.

Baldock (side strain) and Berge (knee) picked up injuries in the Blades’ defeat against QPR on Tuesday.

Anel Ahmedhodzic (thigh) is closing in on a return, but Saturday’s match will come too soon for the Bosnia defender.

Ciaran Clark (hamstring), Jack Robinson (knee), Enda Stevens (calf) and Ben Osborn (ankle) all remain unavailable.