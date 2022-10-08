Archie Meekison: Beating Aberdeen will mean much more than three points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Archie Meekison: Beating Aberdeen will mean much more than three points

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.04am
Dundee United’s Archie Meekison (right) keen to get on winning trail (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee United’s Archie Meekison (right) keen to get on winning trail (Steve Welsh/PA)

Archie Meekison claims victory for struggling Dundee United over Aberdeen on Saturday would mean more than simply three points.

Liam Fox’s side are bottom of the cinch Premiership table with just two points from eight games.

Midfielder Meekison believes the first league win of the season when they host the fifth-placed Dons on Saturday evening would be a huge boost to everyone at Tannadice on several fronts.

The 20-year-old said: “I think it is much more than three points.

“Ultimately, the aim is just to get those three points, I don’t think we are really going to be too hung up on how well we play if we get the three points.

“But three points might bring, first of all, the fans some much-needed joy and, second of all, hopefully the team a bit of momentum for us to try to build on that.

“The stage we are at, any game is massive for us, trying to pick up those three points.

“It is going to be a massive occasion, at our home stadium, and we will try to get a win in front of our fans.

“We always want to come out on top, it is a massive game. It is a very competitive league and no game is an easy three points.

“Aberdeen are doing well, every team has its different journeys but it is all about us trying to start our own journey ourselves and hopefully picking up the first three points of the season.

“There is always that frustration that grows, with every team that is not coming away with games that we should be winning and not winning.

“So, now it is about us, trying to start focused, trying to keep our head in the game plan, knowing the game plan and trying to execute it properly. Getting that first win is going to be so important for the team.”

