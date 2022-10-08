David Moyes backing summer signing Gianluca Scamacca to continue improving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Moyes backing summer signing Gianluca Scamacca to continue improving

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.04am
West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca came off the bench to score the winner against Anderlecht (Zac Goodwin/PA)
West Ham boss David Moyes believes there is still plenty more to come from striker Gianluca Scamacca.

The £35million summer signing made an impact off the bench to grab the goal which secured a 1-0 away win over Anderlecht in their Europa Conference League tie on Thursday evening.

That came after the Italy international last weekend produced a fine half-volley to net the opener in a 2-0 win over Wolves as the Hammers claimed only their second Premier League victory of the season.

Having now got off the domestic mark to add to previous European strikes, Moyes believes the 23-year-old former Sassuolo forward can continue his progression.

“He is 23, a young Italian striker in the Premier League and I think he is coming along really well,” Moyes said.

“His goals give you confidence, the centre-forwards will tell you that. His form is getting better all round.

“His fitness is something he knows he has got more to come and to do more. It is always good when there is room for improvement and progress to be made, but he is doing a good job at the moment.”

West Ham’s win over Anderlecht means they have now won four of their last five matches in all competitions, and Moyes is hoping for more of the same when they host Fulham on Sunday.

“I think it’s huge if we can continue to build that momentum,” he told a press conference.

“We want to get on a run of victories. Clean sheets are a good place to start and I can sense that we are a little bit better at the moment.

“We are beginning to see performances from a lot of the players we have brought in, and we knew they could give us that.

“In the early games of the season we may have hit the bar or so, and we may have not got things right, but there are signs that things are getting better.”

Moyes confirmed winger Maxwel Cornet will again miss out on Sunday’s game as he recovers from a calf problem which forced him off during the first half of the win over Wolves.

The Ivory Coast forward, though, is not expected to be out for an extended spell.

“He has got a small calf strain. I don’t think it is as bad as we first feared, but it will keep him out for a few days,” Moyes said.

“Elsewhere, we have got a few knocks and niggles, but hopefully we will be OK by the time we get to Sunday’s game.”

West Ham captain Declan Rice started on the bench against Anderlecht, coming on for the closing stages.

Moyes intends to continue to carefully manage the workload of the England midfielder.

“We don’t use him in all the games, but I think the point is Declan played two games for England last week, then played in our Premier League game as well,” Moyes said.

“We are trying to look after him for West Ham. We are trying to get him in the right condition for us as much as we possibly can, and there was another opportunity last night for me to leave him on the bench.”

