Cantona ready for a fight and Alonso begins new job – Friday's sporting social By Press Association October 8 2022, 9.30am Eric Cantona was pictured wearing Muay Thai shorts (Nigel French/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6. Football Eric Cantona was ready for a scrap. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Eric Cantona (@ericcantona) Xabi Alonso the manager. New home. New chapter.Werkself @bayer04fussball pic.twitter.com/riudop7bxp— Xabi Alonso (@XabiAlonso) October 7, 2022 Eddie Nketiah enjoyed his Thursday night. European nights at the emirates! 🤩🔴 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/7KbaXAzvbO— Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) October 6, 2022 Bruno Fernandes reflected on victory. A good 3 points. Progress for the Europa League 💪 pic.twitter.com/6yfKVRGNhP— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) October 6, 2022 And Casemiro. ➕3️⃣ points #MUFC 🔴 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/Jp22aD25GK— Casemiro (@Casemiro) October 7, 2022 Georginio Wijnaldum was in good spirits. Exciting day with the medical experts. My plaster has been removed 🙌🏾 wow that feels so much better🙏🏾#recovery #hospital #medical pic.twitter.com/yDv1HxGXNM— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 7, 2022 Cycling Chris Froome is excited to go back to Japan. …traditional tea ceremonies. I even got to be an Emperor one year! 🎎I can’t wait to see what they have in store for us this year 😄 pic.twitter.com/p0un2GMD5O— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) October 7, 2022 Snooker Mark Williams kept fans updated with his travel progress. Me for the next 13 hours , what to watch . #elvissulosedtobegoog pic.twitter.com/qLLYdCAQ0o— MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) October 6, 2022 Little snakkc pic.twitter.com/1hlPrRqjyE— MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) October 6, 2022 Tored bit can't sleep a wink #creamceakceres pic.twitter.com/NacRr5lOK4— MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) October 6, 2022 Covid clear ; still in customs , it's only 9 o clock I still got just over 4 hours to get my bags get to hotel shower and play 😎😎😎— MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) October 7, 2022 Well I made it 😂😂😂, eyes are burning to say the least. #nearky39hiuenokioatsll pic.twitter.com/xzijCgRFiz— MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) October 7, 2022 Darts Michael van Gerwen prepared with a cheeky Nando’s. Here we go the last 8 of the World Grand Prix. Looking forward to this evening, I’m feeling great and my form is getting better and better. Just finished my Nando’s now it’s back to the hotel to start getting ready. Thank you for all the support 💚💚 see you all tonight . pic.twitter.com/gx09VAQPMj— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) October 7, 2022 Formula One Lando Norris was ready for action in Japan. 🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 7, 2022 Tennis New shoes for Coco. new color way 😎 pic.twitter.com/uOKH0g9pl6— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) October 7, 2022 