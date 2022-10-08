Left-back Cristiano Montano set to return for Livingston By Press Association October 8 2022, 9.31am Livingston’s Cristian Montano could return (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Livingston are set to have left-back Cristiano Montano back from injury for the cinch Premiership clash with Ross County. Esmael Gonvcalves (back) and Jack Fitzwater (hamstring) will remain on the sidelines though. Long-term injury victim Tom Parkes (knee) is also out. Ross County manager Malky Mackay could ring the changes after a 5-0 home defeat by Motherwell in midweek. Full-backs George Harmon (hamstring) and Connor Randall (broken leg) remain on the sidelines. Attacker Alex Samuel is also out with a long-term knee injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Alan Power hopes Kilmarnock can build on midweek win Lauren Hemp’s versatility impresses Sarina Wiegman in Lionesses’ defeat of USA Jos Buttler suggests ‘superstar’ Ben Stokes will move up England’s batting order Jesse Marsch says he has spoken to officials over time-wasting concerns Antony – Manchester United must impose themselves in clash with Everton Simon Middleton likes what he sees from England in World Cup opener World Cup warm-up win puts a spring in Shaun Wane’s step Marco Fu delights big home crowd with maximum in Hong Kong Masters Daniel Ricciardo does not expect to race in F1 next year but eyes return… Craig Gordon: Hearts must put European defeat behind them against Kilmarnock Most Read 1 ‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times 2 Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire 3 ‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening 4 17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction 5 Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru 7 6 Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well 7 Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week 8 Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal 9 The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth 10 Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board… More from The Courier Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable? Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it? Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par… Editor's Picks ‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term? Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger 17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed Girl, 10, too scared to walk to school after flasher exposed himself in Kirkcaldy park Listen: Stooshie podcast – John Swinney on SNP conference, A9 improvements and Tory woes VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at The Menu Food & Drink Awards