No new injury concerns for Nottingham Forest ahead of Aston Villa clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nottingham Forest have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their midlands derby against Aston Villa.

Forest emerged from their 4-0 hammering at Leicester on Monday with a clean bill of health, but boss Steve Cooper could make changes.

Jack Colback (back), Moussa Niakhate (groin) and Omar Richards (leg) remain out.

Aston Villa will have Matty Cash and Calum Chambers available for the trip up the M42 after both returned to training this week.

Ludwig Augustinsson is out for three weeks with a hamstring injury while Leon Bailey (muscle) is a doubt.

Lucas Digne (heel) is a long-term absentee along with Boubacar Kamara (knee) and Diego Carlos (Achilles).

Nottingham Forest provisional squad: Henderson, Worrall, Williams, Aurier, McKenna, Lodi, Gibbs-White, O’Brien, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Johnson, Hennessey, Biancone, Boly, Bade, Cook, Toffolo, Lingard, Awoniyi, Surridge, Dennis.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Konsa, Mings, Young, Bednarek, McGinn, Coutinho, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Bailey, Olsen, Chambers, Cash, Dendoncker, Luiz, Sanson, Nakamba, Ings, Archer.