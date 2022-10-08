Injury and illness affecting Northampton ahead of clash with Salford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton are dealing with injury and illness issues ahead of Salford’s visit to Sixfields Stadium.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady’s plans have been disrupted by a sickness bug in the camp over the last week or so, with Josh Eppiah, Max Dyche and Sam Hoskins among those affected.

Ali Koiki is set to missing out again after suffering a nasty facial injury at Swindon last week.

Aaron McGowan (knee), Shaun McWilliams (groin) and Tyler Magloire (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Fifth-placed Salford are five points adrift of Northampton with a game in hand after losing only once in six Sky Bet League Two games.

The Ammies have Elliot Watt available again after the midfielder served a one-match suspension last weekend.

Long-term absentees Stephen Mallan, Conor McAleny, Richard Nartey and Liam Shephard remain unavailable.

Goalkeeper Tom King, part of Wales’ Nations League squad last month, is set to make his 50th Salford appearance.