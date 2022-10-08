Shaun Wane hails performance of Dom Young in England’s rout of Fiji

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shaun Wane hails performance of Dom Young in England’s rout of Fiji

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.38am
Dom Young stood out in England’s win over Fiji (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dom Young stood out in England's win over Fiji (Martin Rickett/PA)

England coach Shaun Wane singled out Dom Young after watching his side flex their muscles for the World Cup with a 50-0 rout of Fiji in Salford.

The 22-year-old Newcastle Knights winger scored one of England’s nine tries and laid on others before half-time for his centre Kallum Watkins and captain George Williams to press his case for inclusion in the tournament opener against Samoa at St James’ Park next Saturday.

With right winger Tom Makinson set to face Samoa after being rested for the warm-up game, Young is thought to be vying with veteran Ryan Hall for the left-wing spot and Wane says his mind is mind up, admitting the former Huddersfield player has “a good chance”.

England squad announcement and press conference – Worsley Park Marriott Hotel and Country Club
Shaun Wane was impressed by the performance of Dom Young (PA)

“I thought Dom was good,” Wane said. “He carried the ball strong and his skill was good. Overall it was a great first game for him.

“He’s done some outstanding things with Newcastle this year but the thing that impressed me most was his carries out of yardage – that troubled Fiji.

“He’s been great in camp as well, he’s fitted in well, I’ve been impressed by him.

“It definitely makes my selection harder. It’s  going to be a good week this week, I’m looking forward to it.

England v Fiji – International Test Match – AJ Bell Stadium
Dom Young scored one and made two more of England’s tries (PA)

“All three are great wingers, that’s my job (to pick two), have to win that game next Saturday.

Williams was also impressed by the young newcomer, saying: “He’s a freak of nature, big, strong fast. He set me up for a try so I owe him one.”

England led 28-0 at the break and, although they lost some cohesion after Wane emptied the rest of his bench, the coach was well satisfied with the display and said the squad had emerged free from injury.

“It was very impressive with the conditions and players not knowing each other that well,” he said. “Some of the skill we showed was really impressive.

“Our defence was good. They’re a big physical team, although I know they had quite a few missing, but we were very patient with the ball.”

Fiji, who had former Leeds boss Brian McDermott in their coaching box, were semi-finalists in each of the last four tournaments but will need a drastic improvement if they are to trouble Australia in their opening game next Saturday.

They rarely looked capable of breaching England’s watertight defence and their misery was compounded by injuries to Brandon Wakeham, Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu and Kylen Miller.

“There’s not much to take out of it,” admitted McDermott, who says he was  asked by Fiji coaching director Dave Furner to step in in his absence to provide valuable experience to the backroom team.

Huddersfield Giants v Toronto Wolfpack – Challenge Cup – John Smith’s Stadium
Brian McDermott will take the positives from Fiji’s display (PA)

“England were very good. We gave them some opportunities but they exploited them really well. They’re in good shape.

“I’ll look at it again to see if there are any positives but they’re hurting. It was a really disappointing performance and they know it.

“If that’s how ugly we can be, we work on that. It’s important we stick together. In my short time with the players, it’s a very tight group and they’re loyal to each other.

“I stepped in with not much notice but in a few days I’ve found it’s a fantastic group, who work incredibly hard and I’m looking forward to the next few weeks.”

