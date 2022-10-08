Frank Lampard urges Everton to maintain defensive stability

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Frank Lampard urges Everton to maintain defensive stability

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.38am
Everton manager Frank Lampard knows defensive resilience will play a big part in their season (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Everton’s recent revival has been built on a new-found defensive stability but manager Frank Lampard accepts if that cannot be maintained then their problems could resurface.

Last season’s relegation battle saw the Toffees concede 66 goals and put them in the predicament which only saw Premier League safety secured in the penultimate match of the season.

However, following the summer signings of centre-backs Conor Coady and James Tarkowski, they headed into this weekend’s round of fixtures with the top-flight’s best defensive record with just seven conceded.

That has helped them build a six-match unbeaten league run and, after starting without a win in their opening half-dozen fixtures, they host Manchester United on Sunday just two points behind their opponents.

“I’m very happy because it’s a base that can help you win games,” Lampard said of the change defensively.

“I’m also happy for the lads, because when you work as a team collectively it’s a really nice stat to hold onto.

“What we have, for sure, is a great spirit and organisation and we work hard on the training pitch in trying to have that solid base.

“This Premier League is unforgiving, though, and if we drop those standards, then those nice things can change.

“We must take pride in that (record) and try to get even better, because we can certainly improve defensively.”

Everton are unbeaten in three against United, winning their last meeting at Goodison Park in April.

The visitors have had some decent results, beating arch-rivals Liverpool and Arsenal, but also some aberrations against Brentford (4-0) and last weekend’s 6-3 hammering by Manchester City.

“I think you have to expect the best version of the team to come and then also try to find the weaknesses – and everyone has them,” Lampard added.

“It is very important for us at the moment, while we are on a run and it feels like an upward curve, that we focus on ourselves.

“We should be able to give a lot of teams trouble if we do our things really well.

“At the moment we are doing them pretty well. Can we do them better? For sure.

“The first feeling of Manchester United is they are always a big threat on the counter-attack.

“We are well aware of the individuals at the attacking end of the pitch but are confident in what we can do first.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

British cyclist in US trek to raise awareness of modern slavery in sports
Euro 2024 qualifying competition – all you need to know ahead of Sunday’s draw
England make record-breaking start to World Cup campaign
Mikel Arteta challenges Arsenal to show no fear against Liverpool
David Moyes hopes players will ‘show their worth’ as West Ham bid to climb…
Max Verstappen claims pole for Japanese Grand Prix as he bids to wrap up…
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ‘very optimistic’ about Darwin Nunez’s development
On this day in 2016: Johanna Konta ends long wait for top-10 British woman
Majid Haq optimistic about future of Scottish cricket with Anjan Luthra in chair
Shaun Wane hails performance of Dom Young in England’s rout of Fiji

Most Read

1
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
2
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
3
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
4
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
5
Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru
7
6
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
7
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
8
Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal
9
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
10
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…

More from The Courier

Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable?
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others
Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes

Editor's Picks