Max Verstappen claims pole for Japanese Grand Prix as he bids to wrap up title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Max Verstappen claims pole for Japanese Grand Prix as he bids to wrap up title

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.39am Updated: October 8 2022, 9.50am
Max Verstappen took pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Max Verstappen took pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Formula One world champion-elect Max Verstappen survived being hauled in front of the stewards to start Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix on pole position after causing a near-miss with the McLaren of Lando Norris during qualifying.

Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris after they narrowly avoided a collision but it was the Dutchman who was later reprimanded for the incident.

The Red Bull driver will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap in Sunday’s race and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.

But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back of a slower Verstappen as the pair prepared for their respective flying laps.

“We were on our out lap and we were all lining up to create a gap to everyone and then somehow he still wanted to get me into the chicane,” explained Verstappen.

“But I was on the point of accelerating and I was on very cold tyres, so I had a little moment and that’s why he had to drive around me.

“But if he had just a bit more respect for me…because everyone is anyway lining up and I don’t think anyone is trying to pass into that last chicane, so by trying to pass me you create that kind of thing.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was also unhappy with the move made by Norris, although it was Verstappen who was hit with a reprimand from the stewards after an investigation.

British Grand Prix 2022 – Race – Silverstone
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was unimpressed (PA)

“There is a gentleman’s agreement between the drivers that when you get to that part of the circuit that you hold position and you file through the last corner one by one,” he said.

“So, Lando decided that he wants to jump the queue as they head up to that final chicane. They were following each other around the lap until that point. I don’t think (Max) expected it. He was warming the tyres up to start the lap. They go one-by-one through the chicane.

“They are all doing different things on the out lap and I can only assume that Lando wanted to blitz it into 130R and the chicane.”

Norris had earlier suggested Verstappen should have received a penalty for causing the flashpoint, telling Sky Sports: “There is no rule on doing what you can do but doing what he did is something you cannot do.

Japan F1 GP Auto Racing
Lando Norris frustrated Max Verstappen (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

“People always overtake before the last corner, even though everyone always agrees to it (the gentleman’s agreement), everyone always does it.

“It doesn’t matter, he probably would have done the same if he was in my situation but I wouldn’t have swerved at him if I was in his situation.”

Asked whether he would have expected a penalty had roles been reversed, Norris replied: “Oh yes, for sure.”

Verstappen ultimately set the fastest time, just 0.10 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, with Carlos Sainz third.

Japan F1 GP Auto Racing
Charles Leclerc will line up second on the grid in Suzuka (Toru Hanai/AP)

Fernando Alonso’s Alpine was fourth ahead of the sister Red Bull of Sergio Perez and the Mercedes pair of George Russell – who had gone fastest in Friday’s wet session – and Lewis Hamilton.

Lando Norris was eighth for McLaren with Esteban Ocon ninth and Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin rounding out the top 10.

F1 returned to Japan this year for the first time since 2019 and could see Verstappen secure another title.

Japan F1 GP Auto Racing
Verstappen, left, was unimpressed by the driving of Lando Norris (Toru Hanai/AP)

The 25-year-old insists he remains fully focused on the track as the furore over the 2021 budget caps rumbles on.

Red Bull faced unproven allegations at the Singapore Grand Prix that they exceeded F1’s costs cap last term – bringing into the spotlight the legitimacy of Verstappen’s already controversial championship win over Hamilton.

With the FIA set to announce their findings on Monday, Verstappen will be keen to seal this year’s title in advance of any potential fall-out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Kilmarnock’s Alan Power, right, is looking to build on the crucial midweek win (Steve Welsh/PA)
Alan Power hopes Kilmarnock can build on midweek win
Lauren Hemp scored the opener for England as they beat the United States 2-1 at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA).
Lauren Hemp’s versatility impresses Sarina Wiegman in Lionesses’ defeat of USA
Ben Stokes, left, is set for a role higher up the order in T20s (Dan Mullan/PA)
Jos Buttler suggests ‘superstar’ Ben Stokes will move up England’s batting order
Jesse Marsch has spoken about time-wasting (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jesse Marsch says he has spoken to officials over time-wasting concerns
Antony says Manchester United must impose themselves at Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Antony – Manchester United must impose themselves in clash with Everton
England head coach Simon Middleton saw his team make an impressive start to their World Cup campaign (Zac Goodwin/PA
Simon Middleton likes what he sees from England in World Cup opener
England coach Shaun Wane says he has a “good idea” of his team for next Saturday’s World Cup opener (PA Images/Nick Potts)
World Cup warm-up win puts a spring in Shaun Wane’s step
Marco Fu produced a maximum in Hong Kong (PA)
Marco Fu delights big home crowd with maximum in Hong Kong Masters
Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the current season. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Daniel Ricciardo does not expect to race in F1 next year but eyes return…
Craig Gordon is eyeing victory at Rugby Park (Robert Perry/PA)
Craig Gordon: Hearts must put European defeat behind them against Kilmarnock

Most Read

1
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
2
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
3
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
4
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
5
Tim Hortons Dundee is under construction.
Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru
7
6
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
8
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal
9
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
10
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…

More from The Courier

The crash took place on Grange Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View.
Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable?
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
Max Verstappen took pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
Max Verstappen took pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…

Editor's Picks