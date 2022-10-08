Mikel Arteta challenges Arsenal to show no fear against Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta challenges Arsenal to show no fear against Liverpool

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.39am
Mikel Arteta does not want his Arsenal players to show any fear against Liverpool (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta does not want his Arsenal players to show any fear against Liverpool (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to have no fear when they take on Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners’ great start to the new campaign has sent them to the Premier League summit and the feel-good factor at the club continued last weekend with a derby victory over Tottenham.

Liverpool pose the next test for Arteta’s young charges, who have failed to score in any of their last six matches against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Arsenal v Liverpool – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal have not scored in their last six games against Liverpool (John Walton/PA)

Recent results between the teams weigh heavily in the favour of the Merseyside outfit but the Spaniard has the ultimate faith in his talented group of players.

He said: “To win those matches you really need to believe that you can go there and win and compete against those teams.

“If you don’t have that component then you have fear and fear is the worst enemy, especially against the top teams because this is what they use a lot of the time just to win matches.

“You cannot go with any of that into Sunday’s game, just the same as we didn’t go (with any fear) when we played Spurs.”

After Arsenal downed rivals Tottenham last Saturday, ex-boss Arsene Wenger tipped his former club to finish second behind Manchester City this season.

Unicef Soccer Aid England and World XI Training – Champneys Tring
Arsene Wenger has tipped his former club Arsenal to finish second behind Manchester City this season (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It was only last month that Arteta hinted he would like the French great to return to the Emirates in some capacity.

While the 40-year-old insisted they are still trying to bring Wenger back, he joked the comments of his old manager only increase the pressure.

“It’s great people that love the club and know the club so much has such an opinion about us. Now, unfortunately, we have to show that on the pitch and hopefully he is right like he has been right on many occasions,” Arteta added.

“(He’s) more than welcome to come back. We are trying, believe me.”

Arsenal could take a big step to finishing above Liverpool this weekend by beating the away side in the capital.

Victory for the Gunners would open up a 14-point gap between the two teams.

Arteta admitted: “The moment that you get momentum and you are in a good run and you can leave an opponent as far (behind) as possible, psychologically also it is really important.

Arsenal v Fulham – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Bukayo Saka is expected to return to the Arsenal starting line-up against Liverpool (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“To do that and to be 14 points clear of them, we need to beat them and it will be a difficult thing to do but we are willing to try.”

Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) and Emile Smith Rowe (groin) remain absent for Arsenal, who are set to recall the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus for Sunday’s match.

The aforementioned fivesome were only named on the bench for the midweek 3-0 win over Bodo/Glimt.

