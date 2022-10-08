Antony – Manchester United must impose themselves in clash with Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antony – Manchester United must impose themselves in clash with Everton

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 11.48am Updated: October 8 2022, 11.54am
Antony says Manchester United must impose themselves at Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Antony says Manchester United must impose themselves at Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Antony says Manchester United must impose themselves and show their strength at Everton as Erik ten Hag’s side look to bounce back from last weekend’s hammering at Manchester City.

A four-match winning run in the Premier League came to an abrupt halt for the new-look Red Devils as Erling Haaland and Phil Foden each scored hat-tricks in highest-scoring Manchester derby ever.

In truth, the 6-3 scoreline flattered United given the one-sided nature of an afternoon that Ten Hag’s men followed up with an at times nervy 3-2 victory at Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Dutchman said that win in Cyprus had to only be the “warm-up” as Sunday’s trip to Everton is where they have to “react” – a mindset echoed by deadline-day arrival Antony.

“We know it’s going to be a difficult, tough game,” the Brazil forward said. “My team-mates have already spoken to me about this fixture.

“They said it will be difficult. We have to impose our game, show our strength.

“We shouldn’t get worked up and let our heads go down because of one game, one result.

Antony
Antony is expecting a tough time against Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Sadly, we lost the last (league) game but, when you think about it, we’ve beaten Liverpool and the league leaders Arsenal.

“Our season can’t be summarised by just one game. We’re now focused on the match against Everton and, God willing, we will get the three points.”

Everton are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions and welcome United buoyed by victories in back-to-back Premier League matches.

Ten Hag’s team stayed in Cyprus an extra day to prepare for Sunday’s Goodison Park encounter, when Antony will attempt to score in a third successive Premier League appearance.

“I’ve always worked very hard and the results are a consequence of this,” the big-money summer signing told Premier League Productions

“I’ll always give 100 per cent, regardless of whether I score or not.

“It was nice to score another goal (at City) though, unfortunately, we lost the game. I was training that shot the day before the game.

“I hit about 10 to 15 balls and, thankfully, I was able to score the goal. Now it’s time to prepare and train more, correct mistakes, move in the right direction and achieve great things.”

Antony has made a promising start to life at United since joining from Ajax five weeks ago for an initial fee of 95 million euros (£82.1m) that could rise by another five million euros (£4.3m).

The 22-year-old started just three days after joining and enjoyed a dream debut against Arsenal, opening the scoring in a 3-1 win against the Premier League leaders at Old Trafford.

“Before training, I watched a video with the players,” Antony added. “I started studying the Arsenal team.

“I was thinking about where the space would be, if I came on for 15 or 20 minutes, and to play intelligently.

“The manager put me in the starting XI, so I trained even harder.

“I saw it was my time and was really happy to have the opportunity to play and start the game after just a few days.

“I prepared and fought through the game and, thank God, it all worked out and I scored a goal. But the most important thing was that the team won.”

