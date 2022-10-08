Jesse Marsch says he has spoken to officials over time-wasting concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jesse Marsch says he has spoken to officials over time-wasting concerns

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 11.48am
Jesse Marsch has spoken about time-wasting (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jesse Marsch has spoken to Premier League officials about his time-wasting gripes and hopes he has found a way forward.

The Leeds head coach was vocal about perceived delaying tactics from Everton and Aston Villa in each of his side’s last two home games – both of which ended in draws – and says he has spoken to those in power about his concerns.

Leeds head to Crystal Palace this Sunday looking to arrest a four-game winless run, and while Marsch has switched his attentions to that, he is glad to have had positive discussions about his worries.

“We tried to have some open dialogue with the officials and the league and the discourse was helpful and people are aligned,” he said.

“It’s not great for the game to have time-wasting so I think they’ll try to make adjustments. One of the things I said was that our next home match was against Arsenal and I doubt we’ll see them time-waste. But I appreciate people have been open to the discussion in a good way.”

For their part, Leeds were far from their best in their attritional draw with Villa, reduced to 10 men just after half-time and looking little like the side which blew Chelsea away 3-0 earlier in the season.

Their defensive resolve to hold Villa was impressive, though, and while admitting their 5-2 hammering at Brentford last month cannot be ignored, Marsch is pleased with how they are defending this season.

“I am focused on the team being effective in the way we want to play,” he said.

“I know our football can be dynamic, which can be attacking, score goals and, if we score goals, everyone has fun.

“In the meantime, we have to be stable. One good thing is we have been stable. I know you can’t take out Brentford where we made mistakes and conceded five but, if you do, we’ve been defensively solid.

“But we have to improve in all phases of our game and if we do that the attractiveness comes.”

