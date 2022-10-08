A closer look at England’s impressive 23-match unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A closer look at England’s impressive 23-match unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 1.28pm
Sarina Wiegman and assistant Arjan Veurink are still unbeaten with England (James Manning/PA)
Sarina Wiegman and assistant Arjan Veurink are still unbeaten with England (James Manning/PA)

England added another impressive notch to their unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman with Friday night’s win over the United States.

Lauren Hemp’s opener and Georgia Stanway’s penalty saw off the reigning world champions to make it 23 games without defeat for Wiegman, along the way winning the Lionesses’ first major trophy at Euro 2022.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the impressive run.

World Cup qualifying

Ella Toone, centre, and England celebrate their opening goal against North Macedonia in September 2021
Ella Toone, centre, and England celebrate the first goal of the Wiegman era (John Walton/PA)

It took just 12 minutes for Ella Toone to score the first goal of Wiegman’s reign, and seven more followed before the opening World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia was out.

There were 10 in the return fixture in Skopje as well as home and away to Luxembourg and in Latvia, with an astonishing 20 in the home game against the latter in Doncaster – including Lauren Hemp’s first four international goals and hat-tricks also for Beth Mead, Ellen White and super-sub Alessio Russo.

Qualification was secured after a perfect 10 wins and 80 goals without reply, Mead leading the way with 13 while White and Toone scored 10 each – despite White retiring before the final two games against Austria and Luxembourg.

Arnold Clark Cup

A high-level preparation event for the Euros saw England held to their first draws of the Wiegman era, 1-1 against Canada and 0-0 as Spain became the first team to stop them scoring.

They still won the trophy after beating Germany 3-1 in their final game, with late goals from Millie Bright and Fran Kirby after Lina Magull cancelled out White’s opener.

Friendlies

Beth Mead, left, celebrates scoring their side’s fifth goal against the Netherlands in June 2022
Beth Mead, left, and England ran riot against the Netherlands (Nick Potts/PA)

Wiegman’s warm-up schedule for the home Euros saw her side take on fellow qualifiers Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland, going through the gears perfectly to win all three games.

The highlight came against the manager’s home country as they recovered from falling behind for the first time under Wiegman to win 5-1. Lucy Bronze took just 10 minutes to cancel out Lieke Martens’ goal before Mead struck twice to sandwich two in two minutes from Toone and Hemp.

Friday’s success against the world’s number one team was another feather in Wiegman’s cap.

Euro 2022

Sarina Wiegman lifts the European Championship trophy
Sarina Wiegman lifted the European Championship trophy for the second time in succession (Danny Lawson/PA)

A tense opening win over Austria was forgotten by half-time in the next game, with England already six goals to the good en route to a staggering, swaggering 8-0 rout of well-fancied Norway. Victory over Northern Ireland, with Wiegman absent with Covid-19 and assistant Arjan Veurink directing from the dugout, completed the group stage.

Spain gave them a quarter-final scare with Esther Gonzalez’s opener before Toone equalised late on and Stanway scored a stunning extra-time winner.

Sweden were comprehensively dispatched 4-0 in the semi-final and though Toone’s wonderful Wembley opener was cancelled out by another Magull equaliser, Chloe Kelly had the decisive, trophy-winning say.

Overall record and scorers

Beth Mead celebrates her goal against Austria at Euro 2022
Beth Mead is England's leading scorer under Wiegman (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wiegman has won 21 of her 23 games in charge, with the only exceptions being the two draws in the Arnold Clark Cup.

Her side have scored 120 goals while Sophia Smith’s goal for the States was only the sixth they have conceded.

Mead is the top scorer with 21 goals in that period with White and Toone contributing 13 each, Stanway 12 and Russo and Hemp 10 apiece. Eighteen different England players have scored altogether for Wiegman, in addition to five opposition own goals.

