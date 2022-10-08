Cedwyn Scott bags brace as Notts County edge win at Woking to remain top

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cedwyn Scott scored a brace as Notts County made it seven wins in eight Vanarama National League games with a 3-2 win at Woking to remain top of the table.

The visitors went ahead with eight minutes on the clock after Adam Chicksen was tripped in the box by Jermaine Anderson and Ruben Rodrigues converted from the penalty spot.

And the Magpies doubled their lead after 14 minutes when Scott turned in a low cross from Chicksen.

Woking got themselves back into the game on the half-hour mark as the hosts’ pressure caused panic at the back for County and Sam Slocombe’s attempted clearance cannoned off James Daly and into the net.

But two minutes before the break, the Magpies restored their two-goal advantage with Scott scoring his second of the afternoon from close range after a neat passage of play involving Macaulay Langstaff and Rodrigues.

The Cards gave themselves late hope after County were penalised for handball in the box in the 88th minute and Reece Grego-Cox slotted home from the spot but they could not find an equaliser.