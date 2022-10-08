Emil Riis bags brace as Preston end Norwich’s nine-game unbeaten league run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emil Riis bags brace as Preston end Norwich’s nine-game unbeaten league run

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 7.05pm
Emil Riis celebrates scoring Preston’s third goal at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Emil Riis celebrates scoring Preston’s third goal at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

High-flying Norwich were beaten for the first time in 10 games as Preston came away from Carrow Road with a hard-fought 3-2 win.

The visitors, who had only scored four goals all season before this fixture, almost doubled their tally in the space of 90 minutes after going behind to a well-taken early goal from Josh Sargent.

Emil Riis equalised midway through the first half with a powerful header and then put his side ahead early in the second period after a swift break.

Substitute Gabriel Sara equalised for Norwich on 76 minutes with another neat finish but the Lilywhites had the final say soon afterwards as substitute Troy Parrott’s cross took a big deflection off Liam Gibbs to deceive Tim Krul.

Having kept clean sheets in their opening five away games in the Championship, Preston conceded inside two minutes.

A break down the left should have been snuffed out but the ball was deflected into the path of Sargent who cut inside before beating Freddie Woodman with a powerful low shot from just outside the box.

It was a dream start for the high-flyers, who dominated the early stages and could easily have stretched their lead.

Woodman did well to foil Sargent, after the American striker had worked himself some space in a crowded penalty area, and then denied Aaron Ramsey from point-blank range after another incisive attack from the hosts.

However, Dean Smith’s side were unable to maintain their early momentum and were pegged back on 25 minutes as the Lilywhites scored only their fifth goal in 13 league games this season.

It was a well-worked effort too, with ex-Canary Robbie Brady sending over a perfect cross from the right and Riis rising highest to direct a powerful header past Krul.

It was a rare attacking foray from the visitors, although they had plenty of the ball as the half wore on with Norwich’s attacks becoming increasingly sporadic.

Preston stunned their hosts by taking the lead six minutes into the second period, with Riis grabbing his second of the afternoon.

The Canaries carelessly coughed up possession just inside their own half and Alvaro Fernandez had all the time in the world to glide forward and square the ball for Riis to apply an emphatic finishing touch.

Sargent had a snap shot well saved by Woodman as City sought an immediate response, with Teemu Pukki sliding the ball wide from a decent position.

Norwich kept plugging away and finally got themselves back on level terms on 76 minutes.

Known more for his goals, Pukki provided a excellent assist this time around as he made ground to the byline before cutting the ball back for Sara to smash home his first goal since his summer move from Brazil.

But Smith’s men were back on level terms for barely a couple of minutes as luck deserted them.

When substitute Parrott whipped the ball in from the right it took a big deflection off Gibbs, completely wrong-footing Krul who fumbled the ball into his net at his near post.

Kenny McLean thought he had levelled in stoppage time when he found the bottom corner with a low shot from distance but referee Dean Whitestone had spotted an offence in the area and ruled it out.

