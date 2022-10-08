Jordan Roberts nets brace as Stevenage see of Swindon to move top of League Two

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two goals from Jordan Roberts ensured that Stevenage moved to the top of the League Two table as they recorded a 2-0 victory at home to Swindon.

Roberts scored in each half to ensure the Boro’s unbeaten home run in the league now stretches to 10 games.

The home side took the lead when Roberts stooped at the back post to nod home Danny Rose’s hooked cross after the visitors failed to clear their lines.

Stevenage used that goal to their advantage as they continued to pile on the pressure from then on, creating several other chances, but failed to add to their advantage.

The best response the visitors could manage before the interval came from a couple of scuffed shots from midfielder Ronan Darcy.

The visitors did briefly threaten after half-time, but it was the home side that got the game’s crucial second goal on the hour.

Roberts tapped in from a yard out, after Jamie Reid had drilled the ball across the box following Alex Gilbey’s interception.