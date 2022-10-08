Yeovil see off Solihull Moors to claim second win of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Yeovil won for only the second time in the National League this season as Chiori Johnson’s goal saw off Solihull Moors.

The hosts’ first win since August lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Both sides had good chances in the opening minutes.

First Solihull’s Josh Kelly could only stab the ball wide from an Andrew Dallas knockdown, while at the other end Johnson fired well over after Charlie Wakefield’s ball in had picked him out at the far post.

Joe Sbarra brought a decent save out of Grant Smith with a firm shot from just outside the area and the Yeovil goalkeeper was even more impressive shortly after to deny Dallas as he raced through one on one.

Yeovil took the lead in the 58th minute.

Matt Worthington won the ball high up the pitch and saw his shot saved by Louie Moulden, but Johnson was on hand to snaffle the rebound.

Dallas shot wide as the visitors sought an immediate response, but Solihull had Moulden to thank for not falling further behind.

The keeper twice produced brilliant saves to keep out Alex Fisher and also denied Sam Pearson as Yeovil saw out the victory with few alarms.