Danny Johnson nets 10th goal of season as Walsall down AFC Wimbledon

Danny Johnson scored his 10th goal of the season as Walsall recorded back-to-back victories for the first time in two months with a 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Isaac Hutchinson put Walsall ahead early on and although Ryley Towler equalised, Johnson slotted home before Tom Knowles added a third in injury time.

Walsall led inside five minutes as Wimbledon were caught out by a short corner, Brandon Comley’s clipped cross dropping for Hutchinson to crash a deflected volley past Dons keeper Nik Tzanev.

But the Dons levelled from a corner of their own after 21 minutes as Bristol City loanee Towler fired in his first professional goal from close range.

Walsall keeper Owen Evans then made fine reaction stops to thwart Ayoub Assal’s 20-yard effort and Harry Pell’s point-blank header.

The Saddlers regained the lead after 50 minutes as Douglas James-Taylor’s clever reverse ball threaded Johnson in to smartly round Tzanev and slot into an empty net.

James-Taylor volleyed over a great chance to seal it but Walsall secured the points late on as Knowles drilled home Hutchinson’s cutback.