Bromley stretch unbeaten run with draw against Gateshead

Bromley made it five games unbeaten as they shared the spoils with Gateshead in a 1-1 draw at Hayes Lane.

The hosts thought they had opened the scoring just three minutes in when Michael Cheek turned home but his celebrations were cut short when the linesman flagged for offside.

Bromley broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute when Louis Dennis was on hand to tap home a drilled ball into the box.

The visitors found their equaliser just eight minutes later when Adam Campbell teed up Dan Ward who beautifully finished into the far corner to make it all square.

Gateshead nearly completed the turnaround when Luke Daley drove forward and sent a low cross into the box before it deflected onto the post but the scores remained level as both sides took a point each.